ABC and Vitória draw 0-0 in the first half – 09/10/2022 – News

ABC and Vitória made a first half of a lot of perspiration and little inspiration, in the afternoon/evening of this Saturday (10), in the Frasqueirão stadium, in Natal. The result was a 0-0 draw, in the first 45 minutes of the ball rolling, for phase 2 of Série C of the Brazilian Championship.

Alex Regis

Alvinegro went to the field with changes in the starting lineup. Coach Fernando Marchiori. Who usually surprises with his starting teams, he decided to put Frasqueira’s idol, Wallyson, in the starting lineup. To give support to the sector and balance between attack and defense, the coach selected Daniel Vançan on the left wing, putting Felipinho further forward, in the midfield.

The Bahia team, which needed a positive result away from home, also opted for a team that favored the offensive sector. Coach João Burse, even away from home, chose to use the 4-3-3 tactical scheme, with Paraguayan striker Trellez.

Alvinegro started the game as they always do when they play in their domains, occupying the opponent’s defense field and leaving for the muffler. The Bahians posted the entire team in the defense field, scoring behind the ball line.

With five minutes of ball rolling, ABC jpa had gotten three corners in the match. Vitória sought counterattacks mainly with Trellez and Luigi, positioning themselves one between the defenders and the other on the left side, on top of Marcos Vinicius.

In the 19th minute, Vitória appeared in danger for the first time. Wellington César came out to make the “pounce” and missed. The midfielder could no longer follow the play and the abecedist team failed to cover. Gabriel Honório advanced and landed a beautiful well-placed kick. The ball “exploded” on goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira’s crossbar.

ABC took 10 minutes to get the change to Vitória and the bid came on the dead ball. Fábio Lima was fouled in front of the penalty area. Wallyson tucked it gently and kicked hard. The ball skimmed the left post of goalkeeper Dalton.

At 37, Alvinegro had an important loss in the game. The winger Felipinho, who was playing as a midfielder, felt a muscle injury and left the field. Coach Fernando Marchiori opted for starting midfielder Garré. If they lost movement along the wings, the home team gained more presence in the midfield.

The opening 45 minutes were marked by a lot of marking and little creativity, which made the defenses prevail over the attacks in almost every situation.