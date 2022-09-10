actress went viral with group sex and kiss in Selana

Actress Cara Delevingne, 30, caused amazement in friends, fans and family after being caught in a deplorable situation by paparazzi throughout the week and could be hospitalized to undergo a detoxification process.

She is famous for acting in “Paper Town” (2015), “Love and Tulips” (2018), “Life in a Year” (2020) among other works.

The artist has also gone viral talking about sexual experiences, as she stopped being homophobic after coming out as pansexual and playing with the kiss given to the singer Selena Gomez in “only Murders in The building” (2022).

splash separated the artist’s stories to let you know who the famous is. Check out:

The fright

According to the Daily Mail, the artist was seen with her dog, Alfie, and an assistant in Los Angeles, last Monday (5), with a disheveled look, barefoot and wearing a T-shirt of singer Britney Spears.

The artist would be two hours late for a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane. She even got on the aircraft, but did not take off, which raised suspicions of friction with the rapper’s team.

Delevingne was also seen pacing visibly nervously — including dropping her cell phone on the floor several times.

Thus, friends and family want to hospitalize her for being in “worrying situation”, reported The Sun.

“Who doesn’t want to kiss you?”

Cara Delevingne became one of the main topics recently after she kissed singer Selena Gomes on the recordings of “Only Murders In The Building”.

In an interview with E!, Delevingne said that the recordings with Selena were fun and played with the repercussion of the kiss.

“Wouldn’t anyone in the world want to kiss Selena? It was just hysterical. It’s one of those things that happens, especially when you already know someone. You just have fun,” he said.

Although they already know each other, the actress said that they do not have much contact due to their schedules of appointments.

Being able to spend time with her, work [..] She is a wonderful person professionally, whether I knew her or not. She is brilliant. One of the actresses I enjoyed working with the most.

Dear Delevingne

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez exchanged kisses on the series “Only Murders In The Building” Image: Playback/Twitter

“Chase” to Megan Thee Stallion

During the awards ceremony of the Billboard Music Awards 2022, Cara Delevingne ended up becoming a big subject on social media for having “overstepped” in the interaction with none other than the rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Registered photographers show that the rapper looked like a few friends when she saw the actress messing with her dress on the red carpet.

At another point, Cara was clicked “spying” on Megan behind a wall.

sexual experiences

Cara Delevingne has also shown that she has no problem sharing details of her sex life. For the series “Lady Parts”, the actress confided that she had already had sex in an elevator, classifying the act as a “unique adventure”.

[Fiz] when I was much younger, but I remember the spontaneity of it. We had sex in the elevator. I mean, it was so sexy and amazing. I met him that day and I thought, ‘This is crazy.’

Dear Delevingne

She also admitted to having sex in a group, but didn’t reveal what the best experience she’s ever had was.

“It’s complicated, especially when you’re having sex with men and women. With group sex it’s also fun. I don’t know, it’s hard to decide,” he said.

Cara Delevingne has opened up details of her sexual experiences publicly Image: Playback/YouTube

intimate life

In addition to sharing her sexual experiences, the model and actress also used the digital arts market for a good cause: auctioning off a video in which she talks about her own vagina.

“My first word was ‘mine’. To me, that means something that’s more mine — my vagina. I own it. It’s mine and no one else’s. I choose what I do with it. And no one can take it away from me.” , she said in her video.

The idea came about to raise profits for her charitable foundation created during the pandemic to help with causes such as female empowerment and assistance to those most in need.

pansexual

In 2020, Cara Delevingne came out as pansexual to her fans, but confessed that she had an “old-fashioned” upbringing that made her a homophobic and suicidal person.

I grew up in a very old-fashioned family. I didn’t know anyone who was gay, didn’t know it existed… In fact, I was very homophobic. the idea of ​​being [sexualmente] with someone of the same gender as me was disgusting to myself. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’ll never do that. It’s disgusting’.

Cara Delevingne on homophobic thoughts in youth

She attributed her struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts to this difficulty in accepting her sexuality.

“I felt very ashamed of being that [que odiava]. These days, I think it’s the part of me that I love and accept the most,” said Cara.