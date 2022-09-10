After loss of grandmother and risky surgery, Brazilian transforms Uno into a motorhome and drives 18,000 km to the USA: ‘a lot to see yet’ | Piracicaba and Region

Three months ago, the adventures of the Brazilian Jesse Koz and his dog Shurastey who ran the world in a beetle and died in an accident . But his legacy lives on and inspires others, and a resident of Nova Odessa, in the interior of São Paulo, proved this in practice.

To overcome a depression, Luiz Torelli was influenced by Jesse and traveled 18 thousand kilometers in a Fiat Uno adapted as a motorhome, through 14 countries, until arriving in the United States.

The first episode that made Luiz rethink his lifestyle was the loss of his grandmother, who raised him and whom he considered as a mother, in February 2020. “And I got really bad, I went into depression, I had no desire to live” , remember.

It was at this time that he started following channels on social networks of people who traveled the world by car, such as Jesse, and the idea of ​​turning his popular 2002 car into a house on wheels emerged.

“I thought: ‘I have a cart, I can make a bed, a trunk, I can travel on a budget, not paying for a hotel, I cook my own food and go on a trip. And it will be nice for me to meet [outros lugares], so I can be alone a little, see if I get better from this depression’”. That’s what he did and at the end of 2020 he started adapting the car.

“I bought a sheet of MDF, borrowed a saw and a drill from my godfather and my uncle. I didn’t know anything about sawmills, I had never cut wood in my life”.

After creating a bed and a trunk, he made the first trip, as a test, to Águas da Prata, in the interior of São Paulo, where, during one morning, while eating a bread and egg sitting on a beach chair, he decided that it was the way I wanted to live.

“I was in this scheme that everyone does: I was married, I went after having a status, a car, a house, a family, but it didn’t work out for me and I said: ‘I’m going to turn the key, live with less, more minimalist, see the world, meet people, meet places.'” His job was as a salesman of cellphone accessories for stores.

The second trip was to the coast of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, from Caraguatatuba to Angra dos Reis, when I parked and slept on the edges of beaches, in campsites and squares. On his return, the adaptation of the car became more serious and he installed a refrigerator, stove, a sink and even a toilet. The total expense was about R$ 5 thousand.

Hospital bed promise

It was during this period that the second episode that took Luiz on an international trip took place. A complication during an appendicitis inflammation in July 2021 was even life-threatening.

“And it was there, in the hospital bed, that I said: ‘If I get out of this, I’m going to take a trip and go by car to the United States’”.

He recovered and then made a final trip through Brazil before crossing the border, passing through Tocantins, Goiás, Bahia’s hinterland, Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro.

Before leaving the country, Luiz had 19 thousand followers on his page @um.a.uno, which he maintains on Instagram and today totals 262 thousand subscribers.

Already at that moment, thanks to the frequent report of the preparation for the international adventure on the social network, he managed to get partnerships that yielded new batteries for the car, mechanical revision and adhesives of the vehicle. To have money for the trip, he raffled off an iPhone he had and got around R$4,000. The budget was complemented by the sale of stickers and support via pix.

Loneliness, shortness of breath and closed road

Luiz took the road to the United States on March 3 this year, arriving at Cidade do Leste, in Paraguay, via Foz de Iguaçu (PR). From there, he would face both inner challenges, such as loneliness, and external factors, such as climate and risks to his safety.

At the beginning of the journey, it was about two months alone, without contact with many people. “When you’re alone, the thought takes you to the worst and best places. And it was always a constant struggle against negative thoughts, fears from your entire baggage of life that bloom, your monsters that were hiding come to try to bring you down”, he reports.

And moments like that wouldn’t just accompany him in the beginning. In Tampico, Mexico, he had an anxiety attack that left him stranded for five days and took him to a hospital. “I had a very acute, very strong crisis. It was an explosion of everything I had been feeling. I managed to control it and that’s it, but it’s part of it. You are alone, you are subject to these things too.”

His biggest geographical obstacle was at 5,200 meters in Peru, with “car crashing, ice on the track, lack of air, feeling sick”.

In Colombia, he went through a stretch where there was a revolt by a criminal faction due to the extradition of drug traffickers, which reminded him of the Netflix series “Narcos”, and caused fear.

“They started a rebellion, they started killing people there, setting fire to cars, closing the city and I was in the middle of all this confusion. I had to run out of Colombia. I was on a road they closed.”

Already at the Matamoros border, at the entrance to the United States through Brownsville, Texas, he had a brief impasse to make the crossing, when he received the demand that he should prove his source of income. Through a bank statement, he proved that he had an income through the social network on which he documented the trip. “I was already convinced that I was going to be deported. But they released me. And I have documents, I have a visa and everything, just right”.

Arrival and reception of followers

When Luiz arrived in Texas, after the 18,000 kilometers traveled, he stayed at a childhood friend’s house, but then he went to Chicago, passing through six states, and then to New York, where he visited Times Square, one of the most desired destinations. of your trip, in a route of more than 3 thousand kilometers.

“I’ve always wanted to see New York since I was a teenager and I’ve never been here. It was very exciting when I saw the buildings from afar, arriving with my car. I arrived at night, it’s very beautiful, those big screens. It was packed with people. It was the complete goal.”

He highlights the welcoming character of Brazilians who live in the country in relation to the countrymen who arrive. “Most of the contacts I make to stay at people’s homes are through Instagram, people who follow me and invite me to stay at their homes,” he reveals. On the eve of the interview, followers found out where he was and found him to talk and play guitar. “It’s not every day that you see an Uno walking around the United States”, he jokes.

No wonder the resident of Nova Odessa says that what has most marked the trip are the many people he met.

“On a trip you will see wonderful, beautiful places, but people are the ones who will transform you. I met people from all over the world, stayed with a family in Peru, Costa Rica. And I ended up learning a lot from this, respecting others, respecting their differences, respecting the way of life of cultures. And today I can say that I have a place to stay in the whole world, because of the friendship I made during this journey”.

Jesse, Shurastey and Coincidences

The meeting with the person and the dog that was among the most anticipated of the trip, however, could not be carried out. After being inspired by Jesse Koz, from Balneário Camboriú (SC), who since 2017 has traveled to 16 countries with his golden retriever dog Shurastey in a Volkswagen Beetle, Luiz made contact with him via social network, receiving tips on places to go and stay, and the two even agreed that they would return from the United States together, each with his own car.

“There was a very big coincidence when I was crossing Costa Rica and he told me: ‘go to this beach that was the most beautiful beach I’ve ever been to in my life, it’s called Punta Uva’. […] I ended up listening to him and went. And it was precisely on this beach that he liked the most, that he himself indicated to me, that I received the news of his death. I spent two days crying there, alone,” he recalls.

After considering giving up the trip and returning halfway, he decided to continue the journey, encouraged by followers and family. And the coincidences between the two travelers don’t stop there, as Luiz also stayed in the United States with a family that had already welcomed Jesse in the past.

“They were the ones who inspired me to do this project. I couldn’t wait to get to the United States, too, to meet them, and unfortunately God didn’t want it that way. So I take them with me in my heart.”

And with his friends in his heart, Luiz must also travel to other points in the United States, such as Boston, Washington DC, cross Route 66, pass through San Francisco and Florida and return home until January, from where he must leave for a new tour. through Brazil and evaluate an embryonic idea of ​​a trip to Europe.

“Now that I’ve arrived here, that you’re starting to adapt to long journeys, you see that the world is getting small. And then you want to break new ground, get further and further. I’ve done the Americas and now there’s the other side of the world, Europe, Asia, Africa. There’s still a lot to see.”

