Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

Big people

Original title: Grown Ups

Country of Origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2010

Director: Dennis Dugan

Cast: Adam SandlerKevin JamesChris RockDavid SpadeRob SchneiderSalma Hayek

Class: Comedy

Lenny, Kurt, Eric, Marcus and Rob have known each other since they were little. After 30 years, the five friends reunite to enjoy a weekend together with their respective families, but the 4th of July holiday in a lake house promises much more fun than just memories of good times. Married and with several children, family men will have to confront the fact that they are not so young anymore. In ‘Grown Up 2’, Lenny, Eric, Kurt and Marcus move back to live in the same city. Things get complicated when the big guys end up facing the young people of the region, who dominate the place.

Tuesday

Madagascar 3: Most Wanted

Original title: Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2012

Director: Eric Darnell / Tom McGrath / Conrad Vernon

Cast: Several

Class: children’s adventure

Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria, King Julien and the penguins leave the African continent for Europe. They arrive in Monaco, where they are pursued by an obsessed animal control agent. Trying to return home to New York, the friends will live exciting adventures with a fun traveling circus.

Wednesday

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Original title: What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2012

Director: Kirk Jones

Cast: Anna Kendrick; Cameron Diaz; Chris Rock; Dennis Quaid; Elizabeth Banks; Jennifer Lopez; Matthew Morrison; Rodrigo Santoro

Class: Comedy

The challenges of impending parenthood have turned the lives of five couples upside down. Two celebrities despair over the surprising demands of pregnancy. Hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author as her husband tries not to be outdone by his father, who is expecting twins with his young trophy wife. A photographer’s husband is unsure of his wife’s adoption plans. A single connection results in a surprise pregnancy for rival food truck owners.

Thursday

all i want

Original title: Please Stand By

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2017

Director: Ben Lewin

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Alice Eve, Toni Collette, Michael Stahl-David

Class: Drama

Friday

Get Out: The Movie

Original title: Get Out: The Movie

Country of origin: Brazilian

Year of manufacture: 2018

Director: Chris D’amato;

Cast: Aracy Balabanian; Tom Cavalcante; Miguel Falabella; Marisa Orth;

Class: Comedy

