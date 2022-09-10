Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising
This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
Big people
Original title: Grown Ups
Country of Origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2010
Director: Dennis Dugan
Cast: Adam SandlerKevin JamesChris RockDavid SpadeRob SchneiderSalma Hayek
Class: Comedy
Lenny, Kurt, Eric, Marcus and Rob have known each other since they were little. After 30 years, the five friends reunite to enjoy a weekend together with their respective families, but the 4th of July holiday in a lake house promises much more fun than just memories of good times. Married and with several children, family men will have to confront the fact that they are not so young anymore. In ‘Grown Up 2’, Lenny, Eric, Kurt and Marcus move back to live in the same city. Things get complicated when the big guys end up facing the young people of the region, who dominate the place.
Tuesday
Madagascar 3: Most Wanted
Original title: Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2012
Director: Eric Darnell / Tom McGrath / Conrad Vernon
Cast: Several
Class: children’s adventure
Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria, King Julien and the penguins leave the African continent for Europe. They arrive in Monaco, where they are pursued by an obsessed animal control agent. Trying to return home to New York, the friends will live exciting adventures with a fun traveling circus.
Wednesday
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Original title: What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2012
Director: Kirk Jones
Cast: Anna Kendrick; Cameron Diaz; Chris Rock; Dennis Quaid; Elizabeth Banks; Jennifer Lopez; Matthew Morrison; Rodrigo Santoro
Class: Comedy
The challenges of impending parenthood have turned the lives of five couples upside down. Two celebrities despair over the surprising demands of pregnancy. Hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author as her husband tries not to be outdone by his father, who is expecting twins with his young trophy wife. A photographer’s husband is unsure of his wife’s adoption plans. A single connection results in a surprise pregnancy for rival food truck owners.
Thursday
all i want
Original title: Please Stand By
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2017
Director: Ben Lewin
Cast: Dakota Fanning, Alice Eve, Toni Collette, Michael Stahl-David
Class: Drama
Friday
Get Out: The Movie
Original title: Get Out: The Movie
Country of origin: Brazilian
Year of manufacture: 2018
Director: Chris D’amato;
Cast: Aracy Balabanian; Tom Cavalcante; Miguel Falabella; Marisa Orth;
Class: Comedy
