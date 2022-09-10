Ahsoka: Ezra Bridger’s Interpreter In The Series Revealed

With its production already confirmed a few weeks ago, the series Ahsoka again the subject of news. And this time, the most recent one involves precisely a new addition to its cast.

Having already made his first live-action appearance in the series The Mandalorianbeing interpreted by Rosario Dawsonthe character in question was also present more recently in the plot of Boba Fett’s Book. However, so far no details have been revealed about the plot of his own show that will be released in 2023.

According to information from the website Coming Soonthe actor Eman Esfandiwho was part of the cast of King Richard: Creating Championswas confirmed in the cast of the series Ahsoka as the interpreter of the character Ezra Bridger.

Bridger, as you know, has previously appeared in the series. Star Wars Rebels as a Force-sensitive orphan who later ends up becoming a Jedi apprentice.

About the Ahsoka series

In addition to Rosario Dawson as the interpreter of its protagonist, the series Ahsoka will still have Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the person responsible for playing Sabine Wren. Other names confirmed in the project are Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth VaderBesides Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of prey) and Ivanna Sakhno (Ring of Fire 2: Uprising) living characters that have not yet been revealed. The actor Ray Stevenson is also confirmed in the cast.

It is also expected that the characters General Thrawn and Ezra Bridger will be part of the plot that is being developed for the series.

The show’s executive production is also set to be in charge of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett)while Filoni will also be responsible for signing the project script.

Ahsoka does not yet have a release date set.

