Albon suffers from appendicitis and misses the Italian GP. De Vries takes over – Formula 1 News

The Formula 1 grid has undergone a last-minute change for the remainder of the Italian GP weekend: Alexander Albon is out of the rest of activities, including Sunday’s race. Pilot was diagnosed with appendicitis this Saturday morning (10). Williams chose to give way to Nyck de Vries.

The team confirmed in a statement that Albon woke up in pain and sought medical help. He was quickly diagnosed with a bout of appendicitis. Although Williams did not talk about surgery, this is usually the treatment for this type of inflammation to extract the appendix.

Nyck de Vries debuts in F1 in the spot of Alex Albon

“Williams can confirm that, after feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA ​​and a local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis,” Williams said.

“As a result, we can also confirm that the team’s reserve driver, Nyck de Vries, will take Alex’s place for the remainder of the Italian GP weekend. Alex is doing well and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.”

De Vries is a Williams reserve and has been on track with the 2022 F1 car for three different teams in free practice. In addition to Williams, he defended Mercedes in FP1 in France and Aston Martin yesterday, at this same track in Monza.

