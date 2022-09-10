Alcaraz beats Tiafoe and duels against Ruud for #1 in the US Open final – 09/10/2022

Another exciting marathon for the curriculum that promises to be extensive. The young Carlos Alcaraz overcame Frances Tiafoe at US Open men’s second semifinal. Number 4 in the world, the Spaniard reacted and applied 6/7(6), 6/3, 6/1, 6/7(5) and 6/3 on the home tennis player. The US Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud it will be on Sunday at 5 pm and top of the ATP world rankings. Whoever wins will be the new number 1 in the world.

The outcome was not what the fans would have liked. Even so, it was another spectacle by Alcaraz in the Arthur Ashe Stadium night session, with 4h19 of departure. It was the 19-year-old’s third straight win in five sets at the tournament. In the previous rounds, Alcaraz had already needed 5h15 to overcome Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals and Marin Cilic in the round of 16 in 3h55.

At 19 years and 4 months old, Alcaraz could become the youngest tennis player to be number 1 in the world. Currently, the record holder is Australian Lleyton Hewitt who reached the top at just 20 years and 9 months, in November 2001. Neither Federer nor Nadal nor even Djokovic are even in the top 5 of youngest tennis players to reach the top of the world ranking.

It will be the third duel between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud on the professional circuit. The Spaniard has won the previous two games without losing sets, the most recent being in the Miami Masters 1000 final in April. At the time, Alcaraz won his first Masters 1000 title, winning 7/5 and 6/4.

How did it happen

The dynamics of the game seemed pretty clear initially. Tiafoe would try to get Alcaraz to play all service points. I wouldn’t give anything away for free. And if given the opportunity, he would strike at the right time. He would try chip and charge and push the new tennis phenom as best he could with the support of the crowd.

Alcaraz took the bait and almost got into trouble. He needed to score obscene points every game. When he was behind on the scoreboard, he tried to hit more and take more and more risks. The tactic might work for Tiafoe, but he would have to be impeccable. To the fans’ frustration, it wasn’t. The American played a great game with ups and downs. Thus, the young opponent resisted to take one more battle on the basis of physique and claw.

Tiafoe’s biggest weapon to drop in front was loot. With confidence in the air, he was impeccable especially with his first serve at the beginning of the game. The utilization wasn’t even that high, but the efficiency was deadly. Alcaraz didn’t even manage to place the return on the court in 59% of the points where the American landed the first serve. Fitted is perhaps not the best verb. Fired is perhaps more suitable. He saved two break points without choking in the seventh game and created more chances at the end of the end.

Serving from behind, the Spaniard tried to control his nerves but found himself pressed in the final stretch of the first set. Tiafoe had a set point to avoid the tiebreak. Alcaraz leveled up and forced the tiebreaker. The home tennis player continued focused and ahead on the scoreboard. The pressure inevitably worked. While Tiafoe enjoyed the atmosphere of Arthur Ashe, Carlos Alcaraz seemed to still be trying to adapt his nerves. In the fourth set point against, he lost the set with a double fault.

Nervousness continued in the second set. This time it was Tiafoe who didn’t capitalize on the break. He stepped up the chip and charges and had the chance to have 7/6 and 2/1, set and break. Missed a counter left. Alcaraz, for his part, remained firm. He knew that at some point the opponent’s level would drop. Indeed, it did. Gradually, Tiafoe began to hesitate and waver. It served poorly when pressed in subsequent games and was broken. And that’s when the dynamics of the match changed. The local hope tried to run after the damage. It was late, the game was different and the score was tied.

After the set break, Tiafoe’s confidence went down the drain. The loot disappeared. The rare errors began to appear frequently. He started to hesitate. Alcaraz took advantage and punished his opponent. He started to dominate from the back of the court. He stopped insisting on the opponent’s backhand and started attacking on the forehand as well. Thus, he turned the game around and opened 2 sets to 1.

The young Spaniard kept his foot on the accelerator and broke straight away to make it 2/0 in the fourth set. Tiafoe did not give up. The home tennis player managed to level up and presented the crowd with good points. He saved a match point by serving at 4/5 and forced another unlikely tiebreak. Again, the American grew up with support from the stands. He served well and put pressure on Alcaraz, who dropped from behind and lost the set, yielding a mini-break.

Fifth set and the American crowd went wild briefly. The decisive set started similar to the previous one. Alcaraz started better and Tiafoe managed to even the score at 2/2. From the fifth game onwards, the physique weighed heavily. Tiafoe lost eight straight points, including his serve with a double mid-net foul. The top 5 did not forgive. He broke again and took the reins of the match until he secured a spot in the American Grand Slam decision, collapsing to the ground with emotion.

Things I think:

– The possible leadership of Carlos Alcaraz at 19 years old says more about the new post-domain reality of the Big 3. Hewitt and Safin, for example, were fruits of the decline of Sampras and Agassi. Alcaraz would reach 6,740 with a title. Ruud, meanwhile, would have 6,650 if he is champion. Even with the Wimbledon points, none of them would reach 7,000 points, a mark that Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have reached handily in the last 5 years, for example.

– On the other hand, it’s scary to see how quickly his rise is just a hint of what we can expect from his career. In January 2021, Carlos Alcaraz had to play in the Australian Open qualifying. It entered the top 100 in May. Who would have expected that he could be number 1 in the world less than 15 months later?

– Frances Tiafoe got a standing ovation from the court, including by Michelle Obama. With the right to the interview, she apologized for the missed chance. Even though she was still 24 years old, Tiafoe knew the game was winnable and how she might not have another chance like this.

