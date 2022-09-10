All classic D&D locations confirmed for Dungeons & Dragons movie

A handful of classic Forgotten Realms locations have been confirmed for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It’s no secret at this point that the Paramount live-action Dungeons and Dragons The adaptation will take place in the setting of the Forgotten Realms campaign. Created by fantasy novelist Ed Greenwood, Forgotten Realms is the world best known associated with the D&D set of rules.

In addition to serving as the basis for numerous Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, Forgotten Realms has been the driving force for a long list of books and video games. Hundreds of books have explored the various cities, forests and oceans that make up the world of Greenwood. Some video games take place there as well, with the most notable examples being Baldur’s Gate II: Shadows of Amn and winter nights never. Joining them is Honor among thieves, which will follow a group of Dungeons and Dragons heroes looking to undo a crucial mistake that put the entire world in danger.

Plot descriptions, the Dungeons and Dragons trailer and interviews revealed that the main characters’ adventure will take them to some iconic locations across the Forgotten Realms. Rather than focusing on one specific area, the Paramount film will send your party of adventurers to at least four of the biggest corners of the Forgotten Realms setting. Here’s every classic D&D confirmed location for Honor among thieves.

never winter

Found on the western side of Faerûn, the largest continent in the Forgotten Realms, is a region known as the Sword Coast. The Sword Coast is dotted with several key Forgotten Realms locations, including Baldur’s Gate, Daggerford, Cloud Peaks, and Neverwinter. Thanks in large part for being the setting for the classic RPG video game winter nights never and the popular MMO never winterthe city is a place rich in Dungeons and Dragons knowledge. Built on the west coast of Faerûn and known as the Jewel of the North, Neverwinter is named after its unusual climate. The heat of the neighboring volcano, Mount Hotenow, prevents the city from experiencing cold seasons.

If the honor among thieves trailer is any indication, Neverwinter will be the main setting of the new Dungeons and Dragons movie. It was featured in several photos, including the 0:19 mark, which showed a grandiose building that can easily be identified as Castle Never. Castle Never is the city’s main stronghold and the seat of the person who holds the title, Lord of Neverwinter. Depending on the direction of the story, Castle Never can be much more than just a part of the background. Characters could visit it directly and perhaps venture into surrounding areas such as Neverwinter Grove and Main Road.

Deep waters

Interestingly, Waterdeep was mentioned in an interview with D&D Senior Story Designer Chris Perkins on the different Forgotten Realms elements and monsters that are present in the film [via YouTube]. As for where it fits into the story, there’s a good chance that Waterdeep will be a stopover on the way to the party. That would make sense, especially since Waterdeep is on the Sword Coast and not far south of Neverwinter. Traveling along Neverwinter’s High Road will take you straight to Waterdeep, the largest city in the Forgotten Realms. Often referred to as the City of Splendors, Waterdeep has a reputation as a spectacular metropolitan area and a hotbed for all types of merchants and scholars.

Waterdeep comes with a lot of potential in terms of storytelling and action. Its huge and diverse population should allow for multiple cultures and races to be addressed in the film. And hidden beneath the city is a huge network of dungeons built by the dwarves called Undermountain, which may or may not be used in honor among thieves story as a plot device.

Ice Wind Valley

The frozen desert seen at 0:57 on honor among thieves trailer is none other than Icewind Dale. Located in the northeast corner of Faerun, Icewind Dale is a vast desert filled with tundra plagued by freezing temperatures. The region was used as the setting for two role-playing video games from the early 2000s, Ice Wind Valley and Icewind Valley II. But first it came to prominence in Dungeons and Dragons folklore in the book by RA SalvatoreThe Crystal Shardwhat led to Ice Wind Valley trilogy. Since then, the region has been an integral part of the D&D universe. More recently, it was explored in the 2021 video game, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance.

Icewind Dale’s purpose in Dungeons and Dragons film appears to be related to Revel’s End, one of the main locations in the region. Introduced in Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden campaign, Revel’s End is a large prison built into a frozen cliff. Interestingly, it was actually introduced in response to Paramount’s plans for the film. Perkins explained that Revel’s End was written in the D&D world when the studio asked Wizards of the Coast if there was a prison in the Forgotten Realms that could be used for the movie. Perkins said that since there wasn’t one currently, they decided to develop Revel’s End to fill that role. It looks like Revel’s End is the stone building where Michelle Rodriguez and Chris Pine’s characters are being held captive in the trailer.

the underground

Multiple clips in trailer location Dungeons and Dragons’ main characters in subterranean caverns that represent the Underdark, a huge world that exists beneath the surface of Faurun. One of the most dangerous places in the Forgotten Realms, the Underdark is populated by a multitude of subterranean species, some of which are intelligent races that have their own societies. Among them are the Svirfneblin (pale, hairless gnomes), the Duergar (gray-skinned dwarves), and the drow (dark elves). Feared and hated in the Forgotten Realms for their evil ways, the drow are one of the most notorious races in the world. Dungeons and Dragons. They have yet to be confirmed for the movie, but the location seen at the 1:30 mark is clearly a Drow town.

O Dungeons and Dragons The film that makes use of the Underdark isn’t necessarily surprising, as it’s filled with unique monsters like the Mind Flayers, the Watchers, and the Kuo-toa. In addition, it is the home of the greatest hero of the Dungeons and Dragons universe, Drizzt Do’Urden. The protagonist of a book series spanning over 30 novels, Drizzt is a Drow ranger who turned his back on his people and emerged as a major player in the D&D universe. Evidence suggests the franchise is getting an Underdark TV spinoff possibly centered on Drizzt, so this is certainly a place that will likely be explored in more detail at a later date. The underground part of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ story could even offer a cameo from Drizzt.