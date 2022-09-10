All Quentin Tarantino Movie Characters That Were Inspired By Real People

When fiction meets reality!
If there’s one person who understands cinema in this world, it’s Quentin Tarantino. With great seventh art classics on the curriculum, such as pulp Fiction (1994) and Kill Bill (2003), the director is one of the most renowned names in the film industry, recognized for his emblematic style and outstanding characters.
A great example of this brand is Once Upon a Time in…Hollywoodfilm released in 2019. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbiethe film is practically a love letter from Tarantino to cinema and 1960s nostalgia.
And to tell the actor’s story Rick Dalton and your stunt double Cliff Booth, the director mixed fiction and reality in the plot, bringing figures that actually existed to compose the narrative. Therefore, in this list, you will meet all the characters of Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood that went inspired by real people!
Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate
In the film, who gives life to the actress Sharon Tate It’s Margot Robbie. Despite her brief contribution to cinema, Sharon was tragically marked in history when she became the victim of the horrific murders carried out by the sect of Charles Mansonin 1969.
As shown in the feature, Sharon was starting to take her first steps in the film industry at the time, and the best-known productions on her resume were films. The Valley of Dolls (1967) and The Dance of the Vampires (1967).
While Tarantino’s film presents an alternate version of his future, real life was terribly tragic. As stated, Sharon Tate, who was eight and a half months pregnant that year, was horribly murdered by the Manson Family.
Rafał Zawierucha as Roman Polanski
As we watched in Once Upon a Time in…Hollywoodthe filmmaker Roman Polanski in fact was married to actress Sharon Tate. At the time, Polanski was one of the most successful names in the industry because of the movie. Rosemary’s Baby (1968), a horror classic directed by him.
In the film, Polanski is played by Rafał Zawierucha, which makes a brief appearance in the plot. In real life, the filmmaker really was a big name in the seventh art, gaining notoriety through films like Chinatown (1974) and repulsion to sex (1965).
What Tarantino’s film doesn’t show is that Roman Polanski was accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1977. The case went to court, where the filmmaker was convicted after accepting a plea deal. Under the terms, Polanski was supposed to undergo psychiatric treatment and parole, but he ended up fleeing to Europe and never set foot in the United States again.
Damon Herriman as Charles Manson
Charles Manson is probably one of the most dangerous men who ever lived. The criminal became known for being the leader of a sect dubbed the Manson family, who lived in California (USA) in the 1960s and believed that he was a kind of “messiah”. Mason was the mastermind behind a string of murders that took place in 1969, including Sharon Tate and the couple. LaBianca.
In the film, he is played by the actor Damon Herrimanwho impressed audiences due to the similarities of his characterization as the criminal (he even reprized the role in the series mindhunter). Although it’s a brief cameo and the finale follows an alternate timeline, Manson’s presence ensured a very dark mood at the time of his appearance.
Mike Moh as Bruce Lee
The presence of the unforgettable Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood is one of the most controversial in Quentin Tarantino’s film. In real life, Bruce is an icon of cinema and martial arts, becoming world-renowned for participating in productions such as Operation Dragon (1973).
In the film, he is played by the actor Mike Moh and appears briefly in two scenes of flashbacks. In one of them, he shares the screen with Brad Pitt, who plays the stuntman Cliff Booth in the plot, in a sequence that was widely criticized at the time for the arrogant way in which Lee was portrayed.
Austin Butler as Charles “Tex” Watson
the character of Austin Butler in the film was also inspired by a real person: Charles “Tex” Watson. The subject was one of the members of the Mason Family and took an active part in the 1969 murders.
As in Tarantino’s film, the real-life Tex was also bizarre and had an influential position in the world. Spahn Ranch, where the sect lived, being practically second in command behind Charles Manson. After the tragic events surrounding the murders, Tex was convicted and remains in prison to this day.
Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen is considered by many to be one of the greatest actors of all time. The star makes a cameo in the Quentin Tarantino film through the actor’s performance Damian Lewis during the party scene at the Playboy Mansion.
In real life, McQueen was also part of Sharon Tate’s circle of friends and was a great icon of cinema in the 1960s and 1970s. Among his best known works are the films escaping from hell (1963), bullitt (1968) and Seven Men and One Fate (1960).
Emile Hirsch as Jay Sebring
played by the actor Emile Hirsch, Jay Sebring he was also part of Sharon Tate’s circle of friends. Much more than that, the two even became romantically involved before the actress met Polanski, remaining friends from then on.
Sebring was an influential hairdresser at the time in Los Angeles, receiving famous clients like Steve McQueen and the singer Frank Sinatra, for example. Also, in real life Sebring was one of the victims of the Manson Family murders, as he was at Sharon’s house at the time of the break-in.
Samantha Robinson as Abigail Folger
Like Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger was a friend of Sharon Tate’s who ended up becoming one of the victims of the terrible massacre orchestrated by the sect of Charles Manson. In Tarantino’s film, she is played by the actress Samantha Robinson.
Costa Ronin as Wojciech Frykowski
Wojciech Frykowski is more of a character Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood which was based on a real person. If in the film he is played by the actor Ronin Coast, in real life Wojciech was a friend of Roman Polanski and even worked with the director on some productions. He was also the boyfriend of Abigail Folger and was one of the victims of the Manson Family.
Dakota Fanning as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme
Squeakythe character played by the actress Dakota Fanningalso existed in real life. Lynette Fromme was one of the most famous members of Charles Manson’s sect and, just like in the movie, she lived at Spahn Ranch, being one of the criminal’s most devoted followers.
Bruce Dern as George Spahn
George Spahnwho has a brief participation in the film through the performance of the actor Bruce Dern, is another real-life figure who served as an inspiration for Tarantino. George owned Spahn Rach, a famous ranch that served as a location for several Westerns and TV shows, and in fact allowed Charles Manson and his cult to live on site to help him with his daily chores.
Timothy Olyphant as James Stacy
The character played by the actor Timothy Olyphant in the movie is also based on a person who actually walked the Earth. James Stacy was an actor well known for participating in westerns, especially for his performance in the series lancer. The artist is also remembered for the films Headquarters of Crime (1969) and Ambition Above the Law (1975).
Luke Perry as Wayne Maunder
Wayne Mandercharacter played by Luke Perry in Tarantino’s film, he was a big star in the Westerns, as was James Stacy in real life. He was also in the series lancer and participated in films such as The Brave Never Die (1980) and the seven minutes (1971).
Mikey Madison as Susan Atkins
call only from sadie in Tarantino’s feature, the character of the actress Mikey Madison it was also inspired by a person who existed. The woman in question was Susan Atkinsa member of Charles Manson’s cult who participated in the 1969 murders. After being convicted of the crime, Atkins spent the rest of her life in prison.
Madisen Beaty as Patricia Krenwinkel
The character Katiewhich is interpreted by madisen beaty, is another member of the Manson Family in the film that is inspired by facts. In real life, Patricia Krenwinkel was one of the members of the sect who actively participated in the Tate-LaBianca murders, being sentenced to remain incarcerated after the trial.