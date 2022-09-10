Thamirys Andrade – 16:05 | updated on 07/04/2022 16:28



In a 43-page memo, actress Amber Heard’s lawyers requested that the defamation trial involving her ex-husband Johnny Depp be completely overturned, as well as the $10 million damages she was awarded. she was ordered to pay. The artist claims that there is not enough evidence to support the sentence. The information is from The Guardian newspaper.

According to the motion presented by lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, last Friday (1st), it is false that Johnny Depp has lost his role in the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean due to the article Amber wrote in the Washington Post accusing him of domestic violence. In the document, the attorney claims that the actor “proceeded only on a theory of defamation by implication, abandoning any claims that Heard’s statements were actually false.”

the actress of Aquaman also maintains that the $10 million award is excessive, in addition to raising suspicion regarding the age of one of the jurors. According to her, the lawsuit states that “Juror 15” would have been born after 1945, contrary to “publicly available information” that would demonstrate “that he appears to have been born in 1970”.

In a statement, Johnny Depp’s attorney stated that Amber’s motion was something that the actor’s defense team had already expected, being “only bigger, but not more substantive.”

Amber and Depp sued each other. The trial, which lasted six weeks and was broadcast live, found that both men had defamed each other. Amber was ordered to pay $15 million, but the amount was later reduced to $10 million. Depp was sentenced to a smaller fine of $2 million.

