Ancelotti praises Vini Jr’s top scorer phase at Real and promotes Hazard’s return | spanish football

In a press conference prior to Real Madrid’s duel against Mallorca, this Sunday, for the Spanish Championship, coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Vini Jr. The Brazilian ace scored in the last four games he played with the merengue shirt.

– Vinicius is increasingly consistent in finishing, in goals. It’s hard for him to miss in front of goal. Much better. I want to emphasize that he continues to maintain a good attitude, with a lot of humility and work and always wanting to improve every day. – stressed the Italian coach.

The ge follows the match between Real Madrid and Mallorca in real time from 9 am (Brasília) this Sunday.

Vinicius Jr and Carlo Ancelotti

In the chat with journalists, Ancelotti revealed that Benzema, injured in the win against Celtic for the Champions in the middle of the week, has chances of returning in the derby against Atletico Madrid next week. The Frenchman will thus lose the duels against Mallorca and RB Leipzig.