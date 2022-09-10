Antero Greco gets sick live on ESPN’s show; broadcaster cites ‘scare’

photo: video playback Commentator Antero Greco felt bad during the Sportscenter program Journalist Antero Greco, a commentator for ESPN channels, felt sick during the early morning edition of this Friday (9/9) of “Sportscenter”. The fact happened when the presenter of the program, Felipe Motta, questioned his colleague about the performance of the So Paulo fans in the victory over Atltico-GO in the Copa Sudamericana.

“I’m seeing a São Paulo that actually has …”, Antero began in response, no longer able to continue his reasoning. “… A support from your fans that at some high moments didn’t have it. impressive. The fans of So Paulo remind me of the fans of Palmeiras and Corinthians when their teams were…”, Antero tried to continue while making signs for the presenter to resume command of the program.

“I think the drought has changed…”, Felipe said, before stopping the agenda and asking: “Is everything okay, Antero?”. “No,” summed up the commentator. Quickly, the presenter announced the display of the intermission, which lasted more than five minutes. Upon returning to the program, Felipe appeared alone on the bench and informed the viewers of his colleague’s state of health.

“Sports fans, we’re back. You noticed in the last block Antero Greco didn’t feel well. He is being attended to next to the stadium. the journalist, who continued alone in the attraction. Some netizens posted, on Twitter, the moment when Antero felt bad, in the air. Video of Antero Espn getting sick live. According to the channel, the journalist is being evaluated by the medical team and is getting better. Antero out! Your people love you! pic.twitter.com/r2Uy0eAIiM %u2014 m al jc (@josoareseterno) September 9, 2022

At the end of the program, Felipe Motta made a new update on the picture and reassured the fans. “We had a scare. The information that Antero Greco is being treated is with his doctor. He is well, conscious and we wish him a speedy recovery”.