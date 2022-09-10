Armor Wars will be a direct sequel to Secret Invasion in the MCU

Armor Warsseries of Disney+ starring Don Cheadle once again as the War Machine of the MCUwill be a direct sequence of Secret Invasion. The information was revealed by Kevin Feigeduring the panel marvel studios at the D23 Expo.

Armor Wars will be one of two series in the MCU at the Disney+ dedicated to reflecting the legacy left by Stark after his death in Avengers: Endgame. The second is Iron Heartwhich will bring Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk) as the brilliant inventor Riri Williams.

Secret Invasion will star Samuel L. Jackson. The series adapts one of the biggest events of marvel comics of the last twenty years, in which the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth. At the MCUNick Fury made this discovery in captain marvelbut the aliens at the time had no villainous ambitions.

It is worth remembering that the last appearance of the former boss of SHIELD in the MCU took place in one of the post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Homewhen it is revealed that he was exiled in space, while Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) assumed its identity on Earth. This is the starting point of your new journey, as in a trailer revealed on San Diego Comic-Con we see him returning to his home planet; remember.

the cast of Secret Invasion count with Ben Mendelsohnreprising the role of Talos; Cobie Smuldersagain as Maria Hill; Don Cheadle as the War Machine; and the trio Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarkewho will make their MCU debut.

Secret Invasion will be released on first half of 2023 on Disney+.

