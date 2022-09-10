Ashton Kutcher goes to the beach with Mila Kunis in Santa Barbara – Who

+



Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the beach (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took a moment off their professional schedule to enjoy the beach in Santa Barbara, in the United States. The couple was photographed, in the company of friends, at the location by a paparazzo.

Last week, the two attended a benefit together, making their first public appearance since the actor revealed he had severe vasculitis. The autoimmune disease left him without the ability to see, hear and walk.

Ashton Kutcher made his first public appearance after revealing that he suffered a serious autoimmune disease two years ago (Photo: Getty Images)

“Lucky to Be Alive”

On Monday (8), the Access Hollywood released an excerpt of the actor’s participation in the reality show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challengein which he revealed that two years ago he suffered severe vasculitis.

The actor explained that it took him about a year to regain his senses again. Vasculitis is a very rare autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in restricted blood flow.

“You don’t really appreciate your senses until you lose them. Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk again’. [Tenho] lucky to be alive,” he said.