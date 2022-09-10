At Fortaleza’s CT, Santos finishes training to face Ceará; see probable team

This Friday, Santos ended its preparation to face Ceará, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The delegation landed in the capital of Ceará this morning and held a training session at Fortaleza’s CT in the late afternoon.

In front of Vozão, coach Lisca will have three important absences. Rodrigo Fernández suffered a partial injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh and will not be available.

The commander will also not have Carlos Sánchez and Ângelo. The midfielder is recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh. The striker is already serving the Brazilian under-20 team.

With this, a possible escalation is with: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo

Ceará and Santos face each other from 16:30 (Brasília time), at Arena Castelão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe is looking for a recovery in the Brasileirão after losing to Goiás 2-1 in the last round, in Vila Belmiro. The club is in 10th place, with 34 points, eight less than Athletico-PR, which opens the classification zone for Libertadores.

