Atlético-MG: Carlos Eduardo apologizes to Guilherme Arana, after injury and end of dream of going to the World Cup | football

“Passing by to apologize again to Guilherme Arana for what happened. In a moment of desire, to help my team, I ended up being reckless in my entry that collided with his injury. It took a dream from him, took a dream from his family, from friends of his, of his fans. I know everyone was rooting for him to be called up, I was rooting for him. At no time did I want to harm this, at no time did I want to take this dream away from him. Unfortunately, it was an accident at work, I apologize to him for heart. As I sent a message right after the game was over, 11 o’clock at night, apologizing to him, asking that it wasn’t anything serious. I called Keno, talked to him to inform me about what was happening, but unfortunately it happened (the injury), it was not what I wanted. It was not what I wanted at any time, to spoil the athlete’s dream, to take away the dream of everyone who was rooting for him. I hope he gets well, that he has a good recovery , let him stay and in peace and may he forgive me for what happened. May God bless his life a lot, the lives of everyone who is texting me. That’s it. I’m sorry my friend, I’m really sorry”