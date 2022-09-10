Atlético-MG: Cuca sees natural relaxation in the squad, but denies player “owner of position” in the team | athletic-mg

Cuca returned to Atlético-MG in July this year, seven months after leaving the Brazilian champion team and the Copa do Brasil in 2021. It was the board’s bet to balance the team, until then questioned under the command of Argentine Antonio Mohamed. The results still haven’t come. Cuca seeks answers. He was asked about accommodation for the squad, after the 1-1 draw with Bragantino, at Mineirão.

The coach does not agree that there are players who “own the position”. He himself cites the changes promoted in some games. He prefers to analyze it as a natural relaxation of the human being, after a historic season last year.

– There are no lords of the position. If you go to see our team, I’ve already turned the right flank, the defender duo has already played another one. The left side has already played another one. The midfielders all came out and played, the attack too. The attack changed and he played very well until the 25th minute of the second half-he said.

“I think there is a natural relaxation of the human being after conquests. Human beings are like that, we are all like that. It is no different here, after 50 years without winning.”

In 2021, Atlético de Cuca, Hulk and CIA won again five decades after the cup raised by the team of Telê, Dario and CIA.

The board kept the roster base for 2022, with some changes at the beginning of the year and others in the mid-season window. Atlético have not yet found themselves on the field.

– In addition, the opponent understands your game more, respects you more, starts to play more in your mistake, which makes matches more difficult.

Eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Galo tries to react in the Brasileirão. The ultimate goal is a spot in next year’s Libertadores. After 26 rounds, the club is in seventh place, with 40 points. In the next round, Galo will face Avaí, on the 17th, in Florianópolis.