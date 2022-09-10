Avatar 2 reveals exclusive footage at D23; check the description

Closing an almost 3-hour panel that featured ads from LucasFilm, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios, Avatar: The Water Way had six full scenes revealed to the public and press at the D23 Expo this Saturday.

As it seems from the previews revealed, we have two peoples on Pandora, one from the Jungle and one from the Water. The first, which is the core of the original film, is being hunted and will have to flee to the oceans there. There, they will have a tense integration with the water people. Read the description of the scenes below:

Scene 1: It’s almost just a demonstration of the power of the 3D of this film. We see the Na’vi swimming for a few minutes, with many aquatic beings around them.

Scene 2: The young core of the forest people are in the original film’s lab, wondering what happened to Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) and how someone got her pregnant. There is a debate about parenting and parents who abandon children.

Scene 3: The young people of the forest are captured by hunters in Na’vi bodies (they are probably avatars) and they end up rescued by Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), using all your skills as warriors.

Scene 4: Neytiry and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has an argument about them having to leave the forest as they are being hunted and their children overhear all this and are shocked.

Scene 5: The leader of the people of the sea appears fighting with the local youth for having brought people from outside the group to the place and warns about the risks that this brings to the place.

Scene: 6: Another incredible demonstration of the film’s 3D power, now showing just two young nuclei swimming among the marine beings and showing that they are finally intermingled.

None of what was revealed at the event was shown to the general public, but the studio has published new concept art for the film, which you can check out below:

The sequence Avatar: The Water Way will bring Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoë Saldana), a decade after the events of the original film. The two now have children and must face a new threat to protect their family.

Returning to the roster are Sigourney Weaver (as Jake and Neytiri’s teenage daughter, played via motion capture) and Stephen Langwith the additions of Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

The sequences of avatar depend on the good performance of Avatar: The Water Way at the box office. If so, the third feature will reach the public in December 2024, while Avatar 4 arrives in 2026, and Avatar 5in 2028.

Avatar: The Water Way has a premiere scheduled for December 16th.

