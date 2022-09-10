Avatar 3, 4, and 5 Have Already Avoided James Cameron’s Worst Sequel Mistake

The sequels of avatar could already have avoided the mistakes made in other James Cameron sequels. Cameron is notorious for directing sequels in pre-existing film franchises that stand out among the other films, most notably with aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which are considered to be two of the best films in their respective film series, thanks to Cameron’s gender-shifting style and experimentation with new techniques. James Cameron is expected to command four avatar sequels, with Avatar: The Way of Water Release on December 16, 2022.

After its launch in 2009, avatar it was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with the film becoming not only the highest-grossing film of that year, but, to this day, it remains the highest-grossing film of all time. Cameron utilized innovative new technologies in motion capture and CGI to create the visually stunning world of Pandora, with the film telling the story of Sam Worthington’s ex-Marine Jake Sully, who immerses himself in the culture of the indigenous race known as the Na’ saw. . Even if the demand for avatar dropped over the past 13 years, there’s been an awful lot of hype for the sequels, with Cameron’s innovation and relevance expected to continue in the next four films.

James Cameron’s success with previous sequels in already established franchises suggests that upcoming movie sequels avatar will likely do just as well, if not better, than the original, especially since Cameron himself is directing them. In the past, Cameron’s sequels have been so strong that later films seem to have a sudden drop in quality, and the franchise suffers as a result. This is most prominent in films like alien 3 and the Terminator 3 full of twists: Rise of the Machines, which had to immediately follow Cameron’s pioneering sequels and crumbled under the pressure. While there is potential for this to happen with the avatar sequels, this franchise has an advantage over the others as Cameron himself will have full control over the projects.

Avatar 2’s success will determine whether James Cameron’s gamble paid off

Avatar: The Way of Water will investigate the oceans of Pandora, with the now Na’vi Sully, the Neytiri Indians of Zoe Saldana and her family meeting new clans, dealing with another human threat and exploring more scenarios across the vibrant moon. The fact that James Cameron and his team built an entire world, with avatar showing audiences only a small part of that means there should be enough substance for exciting stories to be told in each of the four sequels. Even though public attention has waned over the years, there is no doubt that people will want the sequels to avatar, which are expected to be released every two years until 2028.

However, despite the fact that Cameron has had success in the past with franchise sequels, there is speculation as to whether the avatar sequels will actually live up to the original. In 2009, the launch of avatar inspired audiences across the world with its imagery and storytelling ability, but since then, CG has come a long way, and more and more films are demonstrating the excellent use of CGI, so upcoming sequels avatar may not bring the same sense of wonder. The four avatar sequels were filmed back-to-back, with the first set being released in December 2022, so the success of Avatar: The Way of Water will determine whether Cameron’s gamble on himself really pays off and what to expect from the remaining films.