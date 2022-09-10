‘Avatar’ returns to theaters and gets new trailer and poster for re-release – 08/23/2022

08/23/2022 | 18:53





On September 22nd, the movie Avatar returns to theaters in preparation for the release of the sequel, which opens in December this year. And for that, it got a new poster and a new trailer.

James Cameron’s epic adventure, released in 2009, winning Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction, returns to the big screen in 4K HDR. When released, the film surprised by the technical quality of the special effects.

Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. The love story between ex-Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na”vi Neytiti (Zoe Saldaña) took thousands of people to the movies and, in Brazil, raised US$ 58.21 million.

The story takes place on an alien world called Pandora, where the Na”vi live, highly evolved beings that appear to be primitive. The Na”vi have a very symbiotic relationship with nature. Meanwhile an army from Earth plans to invade the planet. As the environment is toxic to humans, avatars are created, artificial mind-controlled bodies that allow soldiers to move freely on the planet. Jake Sully and Neytiri’s passion drives the ex-Marine to fight for Pandora’s survival and defend alien beings.