Barcelona v Cádiz suspended after fan suffers sudden illness

The match between Barcelona and Cádiz for the 5th round of La Liga played today (10) was stopped in the 38th minute of the second half after a supporter of the local team suffered a heart attack in the stands of the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, in Spain. There is still no official information on whether the confrontation will resume.

The game was stopped after some players from Cádiz’s bench alerted the referee about what was happening. Goalkeeper Ledesma, helped to take a defibrillator to the medical team that attended to the elderly fan.

On the field, what could be seen were moments of tension between the players, including Ronald Araújo, who said a prayer and Ledesma, who had to help take a defibrillator to the stands. The athletes were directed to the locker room of the stadium by order of the referee until a decision is made on the continuation of the match, according to a publication made by Cádiz on its official Twitter account.

The fan was taken to the hospital still with a pulse, according to information from the station that broadcast the confrontation, but his state of health was not disclosed. The Catalan team won the game 2-0. If the result is maintained, Barcelona will overtake Real Madrid and take the lead in the tournament with 13 points added.

Cádiz, for now, still doesn’t know what it’s like to win in the tournament and remains in the bottom of the competition, without any points. The episode takes place on the same day that Cádiz celebrates its 112th anniversary.