Brazil falls to Poland and disputes bronze in the Volleyball World Cup

Poland is Brazil’s tormentor for the third consecutive Men’s Volleyball World Cup. Unlike the last two editions, in which the Brazilians took the silver, this time the duel was worth the semifinal and Brazil played to fight for the bronze.

Although this is Brazil’s worst campaign of the century, after five consecutive finals, the performance against Poland, in a game decided in detail in the fifth set, puts the team back among the best in the world. Renan Dal Zotto’s Brazil fell, but it landed on its feet. Bruninho started well in the fourth set, putting Brazil close to victory, but some mistakes by Leal, until then the best of the team in the tournament, ended up defining the match.

Current two-time world champions and playing at home in front of 12,000 passionate and noisy fans, Poland entered the court as favorites and confirmed that status. The Brazilian team of coach Renan Dal Zotto won by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 23/25, 25/18 and 25/20, 21/15 and 15/12, turning around.

Brazil returns to the court tomorrow (11), at 13:00 GMT, for the bronze medal match, against whoever loses the game between Italy and Slovenia. The World Cup is being held jointly by Poland and Slovenia, who benefited from the knockout stage, but the semifinals and finals will take place in Katowice, Poland.

Thus, the Slovenian team stops playing at home and, in theory, is an unlucky team against Italy and favorite to be Brazil’s opponent for bronze. The match between Slovenia and Italy starts at 16:00 this Saturday.

For Brazil, the bronze would be unprecedented. The team reached the semifinals of the World Cup 11 times in the last 12 editions, since the Silver Generation, and passed six times to the final, with three golds and three silvers. But the three times he fell in the semifinals, he finished fourth. Lost to Bulgaria in 1986, the Soviet Union in 1990 and Cuba in 1998.

In any case, the campaign shows Brazil once again fighting at the top, albeit not for the gold. There was strong doubt whether the team would make it that far, after falling in the quarterfinals in the Nations League and being only fourth in Tokyo-2020. And it arrived, hitting head-on against the big favorite for gold. Considering the Olympics and the World Cup, only Brazil, in a scenario of great balance, reached the two semifinals.

The game

Brazil was only better than Poland in the first set, when the Brazilian team’s attack worked well. Only Lucarelli scored six points, with three more from Wallace and three from Leal.

The set looked decided at 24 x 21 for Brazil, but after an impressive defense by Semeniuk, Poland equalized. And then Bruninho was decisive. On the bench, he saw a touch on the Polish team’s net and warned Renan, who asked for a challenge. The touch had indeed happened, the point was Brazilian, and so was the set, 25-23.

But the way he touched Brazil at the end of the set made Poland gain morale in the match and grow in the game. The second set was all for the Poles, who forced the serve and destabilized the Brazilian pass line. Loyal, mostly, felt. In 10 attacks, he only turned three balls.

The game remained dominated by the Poles in the third set, with Brazil failing to find alternatives to escape the rival blockade. In 12 attacks, Lucarelli and Leal only scored three points. And without their safety ball, Poland closed easily at 25-20.

Brazil woke up in the fourth set, with the entry of Bruninho, reserve in almost the entire campaign, in place of Cachopa, who did not play badly. And the veteran, captain of the team, helped the team to face Poland as equals again. Leal also gave way to Rodriguinho, the serve became more aggressive, and the Brazilian team even opened 21 to 16.

After a serve, however, Lucarelli felt a muscle injury when stepping on the ground and had to be substituted. Adriano took his place, but it was up to Bruninho, with a block at the net exit, to close the fourth set.

In the fifth set, Renan bet on Leal to replace Lucarelli. The Poles even opened 7 to 5, but Brazil returned to the game in an incredible move by Rodriguinho. Wallace forced the serve, Poland managed to leave Kurek at 1 against 1 against the Brazilian pointer, but he blocked and returned the ball to the rival’s foot.

The match ended up being decided on top of errors by Leal, who was already down since leaving in the fourth set. He missed two attacks in a row, one of them on a counterattack that would tie the match, threw a serve into the net, and couldn’t get the ball into Bruninho’s hand in the two Polish serves that, naturally, aimed at him.