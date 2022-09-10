Brian Austin Green Details The ‘Real Work’ Of Parenthood, How Son Zane Changed His Relationship With Sharna Burgess

read article

“[The newborn stage] yeah… I’m older!” Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, joked while speaking exclusively with Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 7, while promoting their partnership with Depend® for Stand Strong For Men’s Health program.

The California native praised his newborn, which he and Burgess, 37, welcomed in June.

“He is incredible. Sharna is amazing,” actor Connors spoke about his two-and-a-half-month-old son. “I’m back in the month and week stage, and my brain is constantly buffering, trying to figure out how old he is. I go through it a little bit, but it’s amazing. He’s an amazing baby.”

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant, who became Instagram official in January 2021 with Burgess after the two were photographed getting close in Hawaii in December 2020, expressed what a great mother the dancer has been to her son.

He also praised her traits as a loving stepmother to her other children. (Green is also the father of son Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marciland children Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8 and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan Fox).

“We couldn’t be happier, and everyone is extremely healthy right now, which is a blessing,” he added, noting how Zane’s arrival has changed his relationship with his partner.

“I always say the easiest part is being a mom or dad. Almost anyone can have a baby, but being a parent — that’s the job,” Anger Management alum told Us. “Waking up in the morning, making breakfast, making lunch for school, bedtime and bath time rituals… that’s where the real work comes in.”

He continued: “[Sharna’s] amazing with it. She’s been so practical with him. At this point in my life, having a partner who is as practical and passionate about the process as she is – even when she is exhausted – … it feels so good to have a partner who shares that duty.”

While he loves being a father, Green admitted to having some concerns when the couple was getting ready to take care of a newborn.

"It's been a while," the Desperate Housewives shared alum. "When he was born, there was that thought like, 'Man, it's been like six years, do I still have this in me?' And then immediately, changing diapers and bandaging and burping and all that stuff is just second nature at this point. I've done it so many times." Green described Zane as "very vocal" and "not super demanding", adding that the little one "talks non-stop". "He's getting to that age where he's a lot more reactionary in the things we do and the things we say, and he looks around the room and sees everyone that's there and smiles a lot and giggles… which is the cutest thing ever. of the world. the world," shared the TV star. "And now Shana is obsessed with the fact that she can choose the clothes he wears… he has button-down shirts and stuff, and it's like, 'Oh, we're going to dinner. So here's his dinner outfit.'" As a father of five, Green has noted the importance of prioritizing his health in order to be the best father he can be to his family. "My kids deserve to have me here for a while, so that's what I'm trying to do," he shared when talking about his partnership with Depend®. Green lives with ulcerative colitis, which some studies have linked to an increased risk of prostate cancer. "The Power of Men's Health campaign … This is benefiting the prostate cancer foundation," Last Night explained the actor. "The concept is that we're really trying to reach men and kind of remove the stigma of having prostate cancer screenings and tests annually. It's a lot more problematic than people realize. Prostate cancer is not necessarily an aggressive form of cancer, but if left untreated, it can become a problem for people." o BH90210 The producer encouraged individuals to "find out ASAP", also recommending a PSA (prostate specific antigen) test which is "just a simple blood draw" in the doctor's office. "We're just trying to get the word out so people really think differently about it and aren't afraid to do it," Green shared. With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

