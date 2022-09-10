Broadcaster says Cruzeiro will have to readapt Srie A: ‘Goal 45 points’

photo: reproduction Broadcaster from Cruzeiro, Gleyson Lage believes that Cruzeiro is going through difficulties in its process of readaptation Series A With Cruzeiro very close to guaranteeing access to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, many fans are already projecting how to be the team’s 2023. For the radio broadcaster from Cruzeiro, Gleyson Lage, the celestial team will need to adapt to Serie A after being away for three years.

In an interview with the podcast Let’s go to reviewGleyson stated that the Fox will face the same difficulties in the next season that he went through when he debuted in the second season.

“I think that the same processes and difficulties that we went through to get used to B, we will have in Serie A, because only now that we are really playing for Serie B. Before (2020 and 2021) we only got into field,” he said.

“(When Cruzeiro returns to Serie A), they will have to change the format. These players that are here we don’t know if they will stay. Many I believe not, and other players will come to give more quality to this squad. But we will have to see Serie A in a way that Cruzeiro did not,” he added.

Gleyson Lage said that his big goal for 2023 is for Cruzeiro to reach 45 points in Serie A. This is the score considered necessary to remain in the competition. In 2019, when they were relegated, the star team finished 17th with just 36.

“What’s my big goal in 2023 with Cruzeiro? 45 points. I’ll start saying ‘thank God’ when I draw away from home. ‘Fine, win at home now’. And I’m already going with blood in my eyes to turn 45”, pointed out the broadcaster.

“Oops, did you get to 45? D to get to 60, stretch for a South American, get a pre-Libertadores. But this speech won’t fit in my mouth at the beginning of the championship. And I’ll understand all the mishaps that can come: not to beat Mineiro again, to be eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil is great… of course, everything that comes to more, profit. But I think that when expectations are aligned you suffer less”, reiterated Gleyson.