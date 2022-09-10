‘Buy your mother an iPhone’, says Apple CEO after hearing complaint | Cell

Apple CEO Tim Cook has no interest in implementing RCS messaging technology on the iPhone. The feature, which could better integrate iOS and Android messaging systems, would be a solution to end the controversial green bubbles that distinguish Apple users from fans of brands like Samsung and Xiaomi, for example. Adoption was ruled out during an interview with a journalist on Wednesday night (07), after the iPhone 14 launch event. After the reporter complained that the mother cannot see the videos sent by her, Tim Cook suggested for her to buy an iPhone.

The lack of integration between the iPhone’s messaging platform, iMessage, with that of manufacturers in the Android universe is a reason for criticism of Apple, especially in the United States. Earlier this year, Google accused Apple of tech bullying. iOS users have additional tools and are identified by a different color within the app, which could generate social pressure on Android users.

🔎 iPhone 14 Pro: really the interactive notch is ‘drooling’; check review with first impressions

2 of 3 iPhone users get access to exclusive company tools — Photo: Katarina Bandeira iPhone users can access exclusive company tools — Photo: Katarina Bandeira

Vox Media journalist LiQuan Hunt asked CEO Tim Cook about iMessage’s lack of integration with the RCS standard. “I don’t see our users asking us to put effort into this now”, justified the company’s CEO, informing that this is not a company priority.

The reporter insisted that her mother, an Android user, cannot see the videos sent by iMessage. “Buy your mom an iPhone,” suggested Cook. Apple’s CEO even told the journalist that he “would love to convert it” to the iPhone world.

The controversy behind iPhone messages

3 of 3 iMessage for Android brings more basic features and different color in the conversation bubble — Photo: Photo: Photo: Disclosure / Apple iMessage for Android brings more basic features and different color in the conversation bubble — Photo: Photo: Photo: Publicity/Apple

The internet discussion started after an article by Wall Street Journal to report the predominance of iPhone use among young people. The content carried by the newspaper highlighted the sovereignty of Apple phones, which holds about half of the market in the United States. According to the article, teenagers who do not have an apple cell phone could feel inferior.

For users of the Google system, in addition to messages appearing in green color, they can also only be sent via SMS. This is one of the main complaints of Android users in the United States: the impossibility of not being able to send content over mobile data.

However, this is not an issue in countries like Brazil, since people here focus on quick communication through WhatsApp. In this way, regardless of the operating system used, access to functions remains the same.

with information from The Verge

See 7 facts about the iPhone 14 in the video below