Cameron Diaz Wished Journalist Had Cancer After Bad Photo

A controversial statement involving the actress Cameron Diaz came to light recently. The blonde would have publicly wished that a journalist had cancer. The story was told by Jann Wennereditor and founder of Rolling Stone magazine in his autobiography that will be released in the United States soon.

Without mentioning the star of The Panthers, Jann explains what started with a scoop, he says, the magazine’s first. A paparazzo who sold the image to the publication would have managed to take a picture of “an actress” (as he describes it) kissing singer Justin Timberlake on top of a surfboard.

The description refers to a photo of Cameron and Justin published by the magazine in 2006. The author of the book also says that the actress, now 50 years old, is a difficult person to deal with, still describing her as unpleasant, and says that after the publication of the photo, she reportedly told one of her journalists: “I hope you have cancer”.

Who had access to the book before its release to the general public was the website Page Six, which also released this photo of discord. Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake started dating in 2003, shortly after they met, and stayed together until 2007, when the star started a relationship with Scarlet Johansson. Since 2012, he has been married to actress Jessica Biel, and Cameron has been married since 2015 to musician Benji Madden.

Diaz, who was catapulted to fame after the movie The Maskara in the early 1990s, she decided in 2020 to retire from her acting career. According to her, her life priority now is her family. She is the mother of 2-year-old Raddix.

“I decided I wanted different things out of my life. I’ve worked hard for so long, working, making movies and it’s such a hard thing. [Sinto] A peace in my soul because I am finally taking care of myself.”

She has made occasional appearances since then on TV shows, and lives of other artists at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has even said that she has already been humiliated for being a woman in Hollywood.

