Cameron Diaz wished journalist had cancer because of compromising photo, book reveals

+



Cameron Diaz (Photo: Playback)

Journalist Jann Wenner, founder of Rolling Stone magazine, hinted, without naming names, that former actress Cameron Diaz wished one of her employees had cancer after a compromising photo was taken of her.

The information was published by Page Six, which echoed an excerpt from Jann Wenner’s autobiography ‘Like a Rolling Stone’, which will be released next week.

Actress Cameron Diaz in Who’s Going With Mary? (1998) (Photo: Reproduction)

In his work, the 76-year-old journalist says that in mid-2000, the magazine published one of its first scoops, which was a paparazzi photo of “an actress” kissing Justin Timberlake on a surfboard.

Despite not mentioning names, the description is quite specific and most likely refers to a click of Cameron Diaz with the artist on the beach in 2006, under the same circumstances. See that photo here.

The author describes the then-actress, now 50, as “unpleasant to deal with” and claims she told one of the magazine’s staff at the time: “I hope you have cancer.”

Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz (Photo: Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake formed a couple in the 2000s. They met in 2003, started dating and broke up amicably in 2007.

Since 2015, Cameron Diaz has been married to musician Benji Madden, with whom she had 2-year-old daughter Raddix. While Justin married actress Jessica Biel in 2012, with whom he is to this day and shares two children: Silas (7 years old) and Phineas (2 years old).

Actress Jessica Biel with her husband, musician Justin Timberlake (Photo: Instagram)

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

In 2020, Cameron Diaz, who was nominated for four Golden Globes, detailed her decision to abandon her acting career. “I decided I wanted different things out of my life. I’ve worked hard for so long, working, making movies and it’s such a hard thing. [Sinto] A peace in my soul because I’m finally taking care of myself.”

The former Hollywood star was marked by films such as ‘Who’s Going With Mary’ (1998), ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2000), ‘Vanilla Sky’ (2001) and ‘Classless Teacher’ (2011). Her last movie appearance was in ‘Annie’ in 2014.