Captain America 4 | Actors from the series will return

Marvel Studios recently revealed, during a panel at the D23 Expo, that actors Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly will return to their roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: New World Order.

Danny Ramirezinterprets Joaquin Torreswhich will assume the mantle of the HawkWhile Carl Lumbly will bring the veteran soldier back to life Isaiah Bradley. The actors played an important role in the Falcon & the Winter Soldier series, and will return in the new film from the captain America.

There are no plot details Captain America: New World Orderbut it is speculated that Sinthea Shmidt, or simply Sin (Sin), will be the big villain.

In the comics, Sin was created by JM DeMatteis and Ron Frenz, and is the biological daughter of the Red Skull. His first appearance took place in Captain America #290published in November 1983.

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.