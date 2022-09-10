Cara Delevingne caught confused at airport

Actress and model Cara Delevingne

Reproduction / Instagram



Actress and model Cara Delevingne has been worrying family members. The beauty caught the attention of many people when she arrived at an airport in Los Angeles, in the United States. In a video that circulates on social media, Cara appears moving without control while talking on the phone.

A person close to Cara said her family members are considering having an intervention. “We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been building for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved. There is talk of some sort of intervention to make sure Cara gets the help she might need,” a friend of the blonde said, according to information from The Sun.

Family and friends plan intervention with model and actress Cara Delevingne, who was seen at an airport in the US barefoot, apparently nervous, with disheveled hair and visibly out of her mind. pic.twitter.com/CjkPpBlKXG — PAN (@forumpandlr) September 9, 2022

“The consensus is that she needs a few weeks of total rest – no drinking, no partying, and crucially, eating some healthy, hot meals. Cara is an incredibly bright and connected girl – but even she needs a guiding hand sometimes There was some talk about putting her on a retreat for some sort of detox,” the person explained.

Cara Delevingne is known for being one of the biggest names in international fashion. In addition to shining on the catwalks and in advertising campaigns, the British actress has immortalized characters in several film productions such as Paper Towns, Life in a Year, Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.