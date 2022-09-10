Carlos Eduardo asks Arana for forgiveness and regrets injury to Atlético side – Rádio Itatiaia

Protagonist in the bid in which left-back Guilherme Arana ended up being seriously injured, striker Carlos Eduardo broke the silence this Friday (9), the day coach Tite called up athletes for the last two friendlies of the Brazilian team before the Cup. of the world. Out of combat, Galo’s number 13 will not fulfill his dream of wearing Amarelinha in this edition of the most important tournament on the planet.

As found out by Itatiaia, the attacker’s family was fearful after the hateful messages and threats he received on social media. The position of some journalists, who in the view of family members treated the player as a ‘bandit’, made him wait a little longer to speak publicly about the matter.

However, even before knowing the seriousness of Arana’s injury, Carlos Eduardo sent a message to his professional partner, and still says he had talked to his friend Keno, in order to find out how his professional partner was doing.

“It was a work accident, I didn’t want to spoil the athlete’s dream. I hope he gets well, that he has a good recovery and that he forgives me”, concluded the striker of the São Paulo club.

Check out the message recorded by Carlos Eduardo this Friday: