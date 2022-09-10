Cartola 2022: Pedro and Vina are out of round #26; see suspended, injured and likely | topper

Did you miss the last challenge, cardholder? It’s not exclusive to you, don’t worry. The thing is to turn the page and think about round #26, that history will change. You have until 16:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday (10/09) to confirm your squad. As we always indicate, stay tuned for key information for the weekend. Here you can find out about suspended, injured and likely lineups.
Held last Wednesday (07), the game between Atlético-MG and Bragantino does not count points for the game. Don’t play either of these two teams
In second place and prioritizing the knockout tournaments, Flamengo has important absences to face Goiás. Gabriel and Pedro, his two goalscorers, are suspended and will not face Esmeraldino in the capital of Goiás. An alvinegro confrontation is among those that open the works of round #26. Ceará will not have forward Jô and midfielder Vina against Santos, at Castelão.
Pedro scored a goal against Goiás in the first round but is out of the confrontation this time — Photo: André Durão
Here are the suspended, injured and likely teams from round #26:
AMERICA-MG
Suspended: none
Injured: Conti
Probable team: Cavichioli; Cáceres, Maidana, Éder and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Martinez; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo and Henrique Almeida
ATHLETICO-PR
Suspended: none
Injured: Christian, Julimar, Marcelo Cirino, Marlos, Reinaldo
Probable team: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner Vinícius; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Alex Santana (Terans); Vitinho, Vitor Roque and Canobbio.
ATHLETIC-GO
Suspended: none
Injured: Pedro Paulo, Ramon Menezes and Ronaldo
Probable team: Renan; Dudu (Hayner), Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson (Arthue Henrique); Edson Fernando, Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho (Shaylon); Wellinton Rato (Luiz Fernando) and Churin
HAWAII
Suspended: Kevin
Injured: none
Probable team: Vladimir; Renato, Raniele, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Bruno Silva, Sarará and Galdezani; Pottker, Nathanael and Guerrero.
BOTAFOGO
Suspended: none
Injured: Breno, Carlinhos, Kayque, Lucas Piazon, Matheus Nascimento and Sauer
Probable team: Gatito Fernández; Saravia, Adryelson, Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Victor Sá and Tiquinho Soares
CEARÁ
Suspended: Jô and Vina
Injured: Diego Rigonato
Probable team: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio (Gabriel Lacerda) and Bruno Pacheco; Richard Coelho, Richardson and Lima (Guilherme Castilho); Jhon Vasquez, Mendoza and Zé Roberto
Vina is a sure absence from Ceará against Santos — Photo: Fabiane de Paula / SVM
CORINTHIANS
Suspended: none
Injured: Maycon, Paulinho, Raul Gustavo, Rafael Ramos
Probable team: Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.
CORITIBA
Suspended: none
Injured: Andrey, Boschilia, Henrique and Willian Farias
Probable team: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Diego Porfírio; Bernardo, Bruno Gomes and Robinho; Alef Manga, Léo Gamalho and Fabricio Daniel.
CUIABA
Suspended: none
Injured: Felipe Marques, Uendel, Walter
Probable team: João Carlos; Marllon, Joaquim and Alan Empereur; João Lucas, Marcão, Pepê and Sidcley; André Luís, Valdivia and Deyverson
FLAMENGO
Suspended: Fabricio Bruno, Gabriel and Pedro
Injured: Bruno Henrique
Probable team: Santos, Matheuzinho, Pablo, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego (Victor Hugo), Erick Pulgar and Vidal; Marino and Everton Chives
FLUMINENSE
Suspended: none
Injured: Luan Freitas
Probable team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Yago or Nathan) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.
STRENGTH
Suspended: none
Injured: none
Probable team: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Hercules, Ronald; Thiago Galhardo, Moisés and Robson
GOIÁS
Suspended: none
Injured: Da Silva, Luiz Felipe, Marcelo Rangel, Matheusinho and Sidimar
Probable team: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo and Sávio; Auremir, Diego and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinícius, Pedro Raul and Dadá Belmonte
INTERNATIONAL
Suspended: Carlos de Pena
Injured: none
Probable team: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny, Mauricio, Alan Patrick and Wanderson; German
Carlos de Pena is suspended against Cuiabá — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Internacional
YOUTH
Suspended: Bruno Nazário, Elton and Felipe Pires
Injured: Kelvi
Probable team: Pegorari; Vitor Mendes, Renato Chaves and Rafael Forster; Rodrigo Soares, Jean Irmer, Jadson, Chico and Capixaba; Oscar Ruiz and Pitta.
PALM TREES
Suspended: none
Injured: Jaílson and Raphael Veiga
Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.
SAINTS
Suspended: none
Injured: Carlos Sanchez and Kevin Malthus
Probable team: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Carabajal, Vinícius Zanocelo and Camacho (Luan); Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.
SAO PAULO
Suspended: Wellington
Injured: Arboleda, Caio, Gabriel Neves, Luan, Nikão, Walce
Probable team: Felipe Alves; Ferraresi, Miranda and Luizão; Rafinha, Pablo Maia, Talles Costa, Galoppo and Reinaldo; Marcos Guilherme and Bustos