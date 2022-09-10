CBF denies postponement, and Juventude travels on game day with Palmeiras to São Paulo | Brazilian series a

read more

The alviverde delegation expects to arrive at the hotel in São Paulo around 1:30 pm, seven hours before the match with the Brasileirão leader.

The club made contacts with the CBF on Friday night, but, according to football vice-president Osvaldo Pioner, the tight schedule and the broadcast grid were justifications given for maintaining the game. The logistics information was confirmed by Pioneer to the ge.

1 of 1 Youth cannot travel to São Paulo — Photo: Fernando Alves/Juventude Youth cannot travel to São Paulo — Photo: Fernando Alves/Juventude

The difficulty for Juventude to make the trip to São Paulo started earlier. The flight was scheduled for 17:25, but the plane that would make the stretch cannot land in Caxias do Sul. The city’s airport was closed due to bad weather.

Juventude then tried to board a flight at 8:30 pm in Porto Alegre. This definition took place shortly after 7:00 pm and there was no time to travel by land to the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, about 130 km away from the city of Serra.