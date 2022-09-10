Ceará builds advantage in the first half and beats Santos

Ceará beat Santos 2-1 this Saturday afternoon (10), at Castelão, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The team built the advantage in the first half, with Guilherme Castilho and Zé Roberto, while Marcos Leonardo reduced it to the visitors.

With the result, Vovô is 12th, with 31 points, while Peixe is 10th, with 34. The teams will only play again next weekend, also for the Brasileirão. Ceará faces São Paulo away from home on Sunday (18), at 4 pm, while Santos faces Palmeiras on the same day, at 6:30 pm. On leaving the field Marcos Leonardo spoke to Premiere about the classic and how to relieve the pressure on the team and, especially, coach Lisca, booed in the last defeat to Goiás, in Vila.

You have to win, get points. I know it’s their house, but it doesn’t matter where. We have to win.”

Marcos Leonardo, Santos striker, about the classic against Palmeiras

Ceará builds lead in the first half

It didn’t take long for Ceará to go on the attack with full force. At six minutes, Nino Paraíba built a good move and left Guilherme Castilho alone, facing goalkeeper João Paulo. It only took one touch to deflect and swing the net.

Santos even tried to recover after the bid, but the team faced difficulties to bring danger to the goal defended by João Ricardo. Ceará’s superiority was proved at 29, in a failure of the São Paulo team.

Eduardo Bauermann tried to retreat to the goalkeeper, but did not see that Zé Roberto was closing in the middle. The Ceará striker inherited the ball and increased the score for the hosts. At the end of the first half, the Santos players gathered before returning to the locker room.

Santos decreases at the beginning of the second half

Despite the advantage on the scoreboard, Ceará was not shy. At two minutes, Guilherme Castilho kicked well from outside the area and forced João Paulo to make a good save.

On the Santos side, Lisca made three changes to try to change the landscape of the game. At five, Luan tried a half-crooked submission. In the next minute, Felipe Jonatan crossed low inside the penalty area and defender Gabriel Lacerda, from Ceará, deflected the ball, which hit the post.

At eleven, Santos reduced the score with Marcos Leonardo. Pressed by Soteldo, Richard made a mistake when it came to putting the ball back and the striker took advantage of the chance to take it out.

After the goal, however, the match became more lukewarm. Ceará’s players began to cadence more rhythm, in addition to interrupting the match with João Ricardo and Guilherme Castilho, who claimed to feel pain.

who did well

Guilherme Castilho, Zé Roberto and Marcos Leonardo were opportunistic in the game and scored the goals. They participated in other plays, but without great chances.

who was bad

Eduardo Bauermann and Richard. Both tried retreats that went wrong and that caused the goals of the opponents.

DATASHEET

Ceará 2 x 1 Santos

Reason: 26th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 09/10/2022

Place: Castellan

Hour: 16:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Braúlio da Silva Machado (SC-FIFA)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

Video referee (VAR): Rafael Traci (SC)

Yellow cards: Nino Paraíba (CEA), Richardson (CEA), Richard (CEA), Eduardo Bauermann (SAN), Lucas Pires (SAN), Camacho (SAN)

red cards:

goals: Guilherme Castilho (CEA), at 6′ of the 1st half (1-0); Zé Roberto (CEA), at 29′ of the 1st half (2-0), Marcos Leonardo (SAN), at 11′ of the 2nd half (2-1)

Ceará: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba (Michel), Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco; Richard (Geovane), Richardson (Vásquez) and Guilherme Castilho (Fernando Sobral); Lima, Mendoza and Zé Roberto (Dentinho). Coach: Lucho Gonzalez.

Saints: John Paul; Madson (Nathan), Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan (Bruno Oliveira); Camacho, Zanocelo (Lucas Pires) and Carabajal (Luan); Lucas Braga (Tailson), Soteldo and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Lisca.