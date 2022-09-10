Ceará vs Santos live by the Brasileirão: follow in real time – Play

O Ceará receives this Saturday (10), at 16:30, the saintsin a match valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. The Voice wants to end negative streak in competitionwhich already lasts seven games without a winand still break taboo against opponent. The duel promises to have a good audience in the Arena Castelãoin the capital of Ceará.
Teams are already lined up
Ceará
João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco; Richard Coelho, Richardson and Guilherme Castilho; Lima, Mendoza and Zé Roberto. Coach: Lucho Gonzalez.
Voice climbed! ⚫️⚪️
— Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) September 10, 2022
saints
John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo. Technician: Lisca.
SANTOS CLIMBED IN #CEAxSAN! 🐳
— Santos FC (@SantosFC) September 10, 2022
where to watch
The match will be broadcast by SporTV, Premiere, Green (AM 810)in addition to Diário do Nordeste Real Time.
what time
The match will be held at 16:30, this Saturday (10).
guesses
TECHNICAL SHEET | CEARÁ X SANTOS
Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)
Date: 09/10/2022 (Saturday)
Time: 16:30 (Brasilia time)
Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)
Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)
VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)
Fourth referee: Luciano Miranda (CE)