Ceará vs Santos live by the Brasileirão: follow in real time – Play

O Ceará receives this Saturday (10), at 16:30, the saintsin a match valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. The Voice wants to end negative streak in competitionwhich already lasts seven games without a winand still break taboo against opponent. The duel promises to have a good audience in the Arena Castelãoin the capital of Ceará.

Teams are already lined up

Ceará

João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco; Richard Coelho, Richardson and Guilherme Castilho; Lima, Mendoza and Zé Roberto. Coach: Lucho Gonzalez.

saints

John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Gabriel Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo. Technician: Lisca.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by SporTV, Premiere, Green (AM 810)in addition to Diário do Nordeste Real Time.

what time

The match will be held at 16:30, this Saturday (10).

guesses

TECHNICAL SHEET | CEARÁ X SANTOS

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: 09/10/2022 (Saturday)

Time: 16:30 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Fourth referee: Luciano Miranda (CE)

