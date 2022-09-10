Celebrities who revealed baby bellies at awards shows

Bump, there it is! Carrie Underwood, Beyonce and Emily Blunt all showed their pregnant bellies at awards shows. Take a look at some of the most memorable photographs over the years.

The country star cradled her belly at the 2018 American Music Awards, walking the red carpet two months after announcing her and her husband Mike Fisherpregnancy news.

“Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to add another goldfish to our pond,” the “Before He Cheats” singer, who is already a mother to son Isaiah, captioned her August 2018 Instagram reveal.

After the songwriter gave birth to Jacob five months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Oklahoma native had “always wanted a little girl” and was considering baby number 3.

The source explained that Underwood was a “PTA mom”, touchingly: “She attends school functions and sports games. … Carrie still talks about adopting children because she really wants a big family and wants to be a mother to lots of kids.”

the American idol alum initially didn’t think she would get along with kids at home, she revealed in her 2020 Mike and Carrie: God and Country Series.

“I was never good with other people’s kids,” Underwood explained at the time. “Why would I be nice to one of mine?” Fisher, for her part, knew she “wanted lots of kids” from the start.

While the duo often share their children’s milestones on social media, Blunt and Beyoncé, for their part, chose to keep their followers’ family lives more private.

The actress never shows it and John Krasinskithe faces of Hazel and Violet’s daughters, while the Grammy winner only occasionally gives updates on her and Jay-ZBlue Ivy’s daughter and twins Sir and Rumi.

Both stars, however, haven’t shied away from showing their baby bellies on red carpets in the past. Blunt attended the 2016 Oscars with her belly on display in a pink dress, while Queen B performed pregnant at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011.

“Tonight I want you to stand. I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside of me,” the “Love on Top” singer told the audience before unbuttoning her blazer and rubbing her belly.

Take a look at the most expectant stars getting glamorous for awards shows over the years, from Kerry Washington for Cardi B.

