Charlie’s Angels: Kicking Ass | Cine Aventura synopsis and cast

This Saturday (10), Record exhibits at Cine Aventura, the film As Panteras: Detonando, starting at 3 pm. In short, it is a 2003 American action-comedy film, the second in the Charlie’s Angels series for cinema. The production is by Drew Barrymore, Leonard Goldberg, and Nancy Juvonen, while the direction is by McG.

The screenplay is by Ivan Goff (TV series), Ben Roberts (TV series), John August, Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley. The story is based on Charlie’s Angels by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts. AThe film airs right after the program Balanço Geral – Saturday Edition.

Charlie’s Angels Synopsis: Detonating

After a witness protection system file is stolen from the US government, five program participants are murdered. The Charles Townsend Detective Agency is hired to crack the case and puts Natalie, Dylan and Alex on the investigation. The main suspect in the crimes is a former panther who left the agency for the criminal world.

Cast

In the cast, Cameron Diaz is Natalie Cook, Drew Barrymore is Dylan Sanders, Lucy Liu is Alex Munday, Demi Moore is Madison Lee, and Bernie Mac is Jimmy Bosley. Luke Wilson is Pete, Matt LeBlanc is Jason Gibbons, John Cleese is Mr. Munday, John Forysthe is Charles Townsend, and Shia LaBeouf is Max.

Meanwhile, Robert Patrick is Ray Carter, Rodrigo Santoro is Randy Emmers, Jaclyn Smith is Kelly Garrett, and Justin Theroux is Seamus. Ultimately, Crispin Glover is Scary Skinny Man, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are themselves.

Charlie’s Angels trailer: Kicking ass



Box office

In all, the film cost $120 million, while the movie grossed $259.2 million.

What did the critics think of Charlie’s Angels: Kicking Ass?

According to 39 reviews on Metacritic, the film received a score of 48%. Meanwhile, on Rotten Tomatoes, the film received only 44% approval from 177 reviews. According to the consensus: “Eye candy for those who don’t need a movie that has a plot or makes sense.”

Where to watch?

If you want to watch the movie again, know that it’s available on HBO Max and Netflix. Or, you can rent the title on YouTube, Google Play Movies and TV, and Apple TV.

Anyway, did you like our article?