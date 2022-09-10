Check out all the news about the film here.

Based on a book written by Madison Lawson and which has the same name as the literary work, we will see in “The register” one of the actresses of “Euphoria” as a protagonist and producer. yes we are talking about Sydney Sweeneywhich has continually become a major benchmark in the Hollywood film world.

However, the book that gave rise to the movie hasn’t even been published yet, with its official date for publication on September 27 this year.

According to Deadline, in August of this year Sony ended up taking the rights to the film after participating in a very competitive auction.

In addition, Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are already more than confirmed to transform the literary work into a beautiful and incredible screenplay. The duo has already been responsible for developing productions such as “The Night House”, a film linked to psychological horror that had Rebecca Hall as the protagonist.

As for Lawson’s book, it has some similar characteristics, since on Amazon it is classified as thriller psychological and dystopian science fiction, meaning that both are on familiar ground.

Sweeney will be taking on the role of producer through her company Fifty-Fifty Films along with Brad Fuller, who is already known for appearing in productions such as “The Quiet Place”, “The Purge” (franchise) and “Ouija: Origin of Evil”. ”.

However, according to the other information, this is not the only work that Sweeney is working on alongside Sony, but also for “Madame Web”, which will have none other, none other than Dakota Johnson as its star.

Plot

Regarding the context of “O Registro”, even if there is still not much information about the cinematographic direction of the feature, we can at least have an idea if we look at the synopsis that is found in the book. Check it out below:

“Imagine that it is legal to commit a murder in your life – if you register the victim and carry out the murder in fourteen days. So when Lynell Mize is in line to register the man who abused her as a child, she is shocked to hear a stranger register her for death. Why would someone who doesn’t know her waste his only legal murder on her?

Desperate to survive the next two weeks, she must find out who wants to kill her and why. Easier said than done, as Lynell soon discovers that several strangers have used her record on her. Along the way, she is reunited with her ex-husband, who is determined to unearth a past that Lynell would rather keep buried. With only days to live, Lynell is determined to uncover the truth and survive a fate she did not choose.”

The synopsis makes us wonder who possibly Lynell might have been in the past, as everyone now wants to squander their last chance to kill her. By the way, does her ex-husband have knowledge about who is behind all this?

Cast and release date

As for the cast, only Sydney Sweeney was officially confirmed, and the other names that will make up the group of actors have not yet been announced.

Although the film is only in its pre-production and will take some time to be ready, it is estimated that its release will take place only in 2024.