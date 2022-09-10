Check out the likely lineup of Grêmio to face Vasco

Coach Renato Portaluppi commanded this Friday morning (9) another training session as Grêmio’s new commander. Aiming at the match against Vasco da Gama, at the Arena, next Sunday (11), in a confrontation valid for the 29th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, the coach outlined some movements around the starting lineup.

See the likely lineup of Gremio

Again, Renato only released the warm-up part for journalists to check. Keeping the lineup a mystery, the idol already has in mind the 11 starting players who will face Vasco at the weekend. Despite the suspense, the defense should not have any big surprises, being formed by Brenno, Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa.

In midfield, Portaluppi can choose to keep the tripod with Villasanti, Bitello and Campaz, or choose the entry of Lucas Leiva or Thaciano. In the latter case, the Colombian midfielder would be the most likely to lose his spot on the team. Thiago Santos, one of the coach’s favorite athletes, runs outside in search of a place in the team.

In attack, changes are practically ruled out, with Diego Souza remaining as a striker alongside Biel (on the right) and Guilherme (on the left). However, if this is the composition, the coach will be left without many options on the bench, as Janderson and Ferreira are injured.

With that, the likely lineup of Grêmio has:

Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello and Campaz (Lucas Leiva or Thaciano); Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

Renato anticipated the concentration of the Grêmio squad

After today’s training at CT Luiz Carvalho, the squad of players has already started moving towards the hotel where the Grêmio delegation will remain. It is worth mentioning that the commander asked for the anticipation of the concentration to two days before the departure on Sunday.