Check out the list of 2022 Emmy nominees; Awards will take place on Monday (12)

Here is the list of nominees in the main categories of the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, the highest honor in television, which will be presented next Monday (12), in Los Angeles.





The drama “Success” by HBOleads the contest with 25 nominations, followed by the comedy “Ted Lasso” and the miniseries “The White Lotus“, with 20 each.









best drama series





“Better Call Saul” (AMC)





“Euphoria” (HBO)





“Ozark” (Netflix)





“Rupture” (Apple TV+)





“Round 6” (Netflix)





“Stranger Things” (Netflix)





“Succession” (HBO)





“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)









best comedy series





“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)





“Barry” (HBO)





“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)





“Hack” (HBO)





“The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)





“Only Murders In The Building” (Hulu)





“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)





“What We Do In The Shadows” (FX)

















Best Actor in a Drama Series





Jason Bateman, “Ozark”





Brian Cox, “Succession”





Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”





Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”





Adam Scott, “Rupture”





Jeremy Strong, “Succession”









Best Actress in a Drama Series





Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”





Laura Linney, “Ozark”





Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”





Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”





Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”





Zendaya, “Euphoria”









Best Actor in a Comedy Series





Donald Glover, “Atlanta”





Bill Hader, “Barry”





Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”





Steve Martin, “Only Murders In The Building”





Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building”





Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”









Best Actress in a Comedy Series





Rachel Brosnahan, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”





Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”





Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”





Elle Fanning, “The Great”





Issa Rae, “Insecure”





Jean Smart, “Hacks”









Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series





Nicholas Braun, “Succession”





Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”





Kieran Culkin, “Succession”





Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”





Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”





John Turturro, “Rupture”





Christopher Walken, “Rupture”





Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”









Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series





Patricia Arquette, “Rupture”





Julia Garner, “Ozark”





Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”





Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”





Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”





J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”





Sarah Snook, “Succession”





Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”









Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series





Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”





Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”





Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”





Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”





Tony Shalhoub, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”





Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”





Henry Winkler, “Barry”





Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”









Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series





Alex Borstein, “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”





Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”





Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”





Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”





Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”





Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”





Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”





Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”









Best Limited Series or Anthology





“Dopesick” (Hulu)





“The Dropout” (Hulu)





“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)





“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)





“The White Lotus” (HBO)









Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie





Colin Firth, “The Ladder”





Andrew Garfield, “In the Name of Heaven”





Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”





Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”





Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”





Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”









Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie





Toni Collette, “The Ladder”





Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”





Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”





Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”





Margaret Qualley, “Maid”





Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”









Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie





Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”





Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”





Will Poulter, “Dopesick”





Seth Rogen. “Pam & Tommy”





Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”





Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”





Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”









Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie





Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”





Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”





Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”





Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”





Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”





Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”





Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”









Top 10 series with the most general nominations:





“Succession” – 25





“Ted Lasso” – 20





“The White Lotus” – 20





“Hacks” – 17





“Only Murders in the Building” – 17





“Euphoria” – 16





“Barry” – 14





“Dopesick” – 14





“Rupture” – 14





“Round 6” – 14

