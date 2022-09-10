Leiliane Lopes – 18:15 | updated on 09/08/2022 18:30



Professor Enoch Burke arrested at school in Ireland Photo: RTE video capture

A Christian teacher was arrested last Monday (5th) in County Westmeath, Ireland, for violating a court order that prohibited him from teaching or even attending the Wilson’s Hospital School campus.

Professor Enoch Burke was barred from teaching again because he refused to call a student transitioning gender a “she”.

The educator’s decision made the school choose to place him on paid administrative leave until a disciplinary process was completed.

Burke was at the school last Friday (2) and, as a result, Superior Court Judge Michael Quinn issued an arrest warrant in case the teacher re-enters the school; what happened on Monday when he was found in an empty classroom.

According to the Irish Times, upon being arrested and taken to court, the educator declared that he was persecuted for “not calling a boy a girl” and explained his position on transsexuality.

– Transsexuality goes against my Christian belief. It is contrary to the Scriptures, contrary to the ethics of the Church of Ireland and my school – he added, citing that the school is part of a church, therefore, it is a Christian school.

Read too1 Trans kills friend and assumes his identity to steal goods

two Ex-trans regrets and criticizes gender transition in children

3 Trans student assaults student for opposition to using the bathroom

4 Campaign in France says “man can get pregnant”

5 Presenter Gilberto Barros is convicted of homophobia

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.