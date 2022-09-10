Cine Aventura – Record TV shows the movie As Panteras: Detonando

Admin 48 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

reproduction

Cine Aventura (Reproduction: Record TV)

Advertising

Could not load ad

This Saturday (10), at 3 pm, in the Cine AventuraRecord TV shows the film The panthers, hauling.

Datasheet:

HD with audio description

Continues after advertising

Could not load ad

Original title: Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Bernie Mac, Justin Theroux and Crispin Glover.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis:

After a witness protection system file is stolen from the United States Government, a series of five murders of program participants takes place. The Charles Townsend Detective Agency is hired to unravel the case, which puts Natalie (Cameron Diaz), Dylan (Drew Barrymore) and Alex (Lucy Liu) on the investigation. The main suspect in the robbery and murders is Madison Lee (Demi Moore), a former panther who left the agency long ago to enter the world of crime.

Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV

Advertising

Could not load ad

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Disney announces animated film ″Wish″ to celebrate centenary in 2023

Walt Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. © AFP Cash/Lusa September 10, 2022 • 09:46 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved