Corinthians consults for striker Pedro Raul

Corinthians keeps an eye on the market to reinforce its team in positions considered lacking. This time, Corinth’s movement was in the offensive sector: the Parque São Jorge team carried out surveys by Pedro Raulfrom Goiás.

The information was initially released by the Gazette and confirmed by the report of my wheel. It is important to emphasize that the contact with the club by the athlete was only for the knowledge of the player’s situation. No official proposal has been made.

The Corinthians board is also aware that competition for the athlete will be strong at the end of the year. Despite this, the coaching staff welcomes the qualities presented by the athlete and believes that the current squad lacks players with the same characteristics as Pedro Raul.

Pedro Raul is 25 years old and currently defends Goiás in the Brasileirão Serie A dispute, on loan from Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan. The athlete has been on the field in 23 games and scored 14 goals, being the top scorer in the competition.

The sequence of Vítor Pereira and his commission for the next season, it should be noted, is not certain. The coach has a contract until the end of the year and has already mentioned more than one opportunity that he will wait for the end of the year to approach to open conversations for a renewal.

