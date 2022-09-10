Council Officially Proclaims Charles III Is New King of the United Kingdom | World

This Saturday (10), King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch in a ceremony in London known as the Accession Council.

“I promise to dedicate the rest of my life to this heavy task that has fallen to me”, declared the new king during the ceremony.

The United Kingdom, however, has not been without a leader of state since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (8). That’s because the law Rex never die (“the king never dies” in Latin) dictates that the throne be assumed by the first member in the royal line of succession as soon as the last monarch dies, so Charles III became king the moment his mother died.

During the ceremony, it was also announced that the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be a public holiday across the UK, but the exact date has not yet been set.

Charles III is formally proclaimed King

“My mother set an example of lifelong love and selfless service. My mother’s reign was unparalleled in its length, dedication and devotion,” Charles declared at the ceremony, which, for the first time, was televised.

“I will try to follow the inspiring example I have been given by maintaining constitutional government and keeping the peace”

The Privy Council is made up of more than 700 people, including the King Charles III, the Prime Minister Liz Truss, cabinet members, ministers, judges, Commonwealth figures and the leader of the opposition. In addition to advising the monarch, the group has various administrative, executive and judicial functions.

The Accession Council ceremony is a meeting of Privy Council members. The ceremony took place in the State Apartments of St. James in London and was divided into two parts.

In the first, without the presence of the king, the lord president of the group announced the death of the sovereign (Queen Elizabeth II) and proclaimed the new king. The Council’s secretary then read the Accession Proclamation, which was signed by supporters of the monarch.

Former British Prime Ministers attended the ceremony.

Also at this stage, the group formally approved several consequential orders and the Lord President explained how news of the Proclamation will be released. Then the Council gave orders to fire guns in Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

The second part of the Accession Council was attended by the king. In it, the monarch made a personal statement about his predecessor’s death, approved orders in the Council to facilitate the continuity of government, read and signed an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.

The latter is necessary because there is a division of powers between Church and State in Scotland. Usually, months later, at the state opening of parliament, another oath is taken, the declaration of accession, whose purpose is to maintain the Protestant succession to the throne.

A volley of gunfire is fired at King Charles at the Tower of London.

Reading the Main Proclamation

The New Sovereign’s Main Proclamation was read to the public from the balcony of the Convent Courthouse in the Palace of St. James. The document was read by the chief king-in-arms of the Order of the Garter, a military order of British chivalry.