D23 Expo | Gal Gadot spent 4 hours to transform into the Witch in the live-action Snow White that arrives in 2024

After a little more than 1 year since the actress Rachel Zegler was announced as Snow White, the feature gained its first information at the Disney panel at the D23 Expo tonight (9).

Zegler and colleague Gal Gadot who plays the Evil Queen / Witch were on stage at the event to talk about the feature, show scenes only for those present, from the feature, and confirm that the film will arrive in 2024.

Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in Disney’s live-action

In an interview (see below), Gadot commented a bit about playing the Evil Queen and the Witch that the character transforms into to try to kill Snow White. “For me the transition to the scary old woman was amazing, it was all real prosthetics… [eu gastava] 4 hours…” he comments.

She adds: “and the change of voice, of everything. I feel so proud that I got to play someone so different from what I know, from what I’m used to… and I enjoyed every second of it.”

The film will be directed by Marc Weber and production of Marc Platt. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Oscar and Tony winners, and filmmakers La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen take care of the composition of the soundtrack that will have new and unpublished songs.

snow White arrives in 2024.

