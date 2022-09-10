Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Meghan Markle and Harry’s children may face suspension from their grandfather, King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. Therefore, Charles takes over as the new King of England (signing as Charles III) and, thereafter, royal obligations. In addition to the new title of Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, other members of the Royal Family also gained new nomenclatures.

Kate Middleton, for example, inherited the title that belonged to Princess Diana: Princess of Wales. Archie and Lilibet, sons of Harry and Meghan Markle, won the prince and princess. But that can change.

Charles III has the power to withdraw these titles from Harry’s children, who decided to abdicate royal obligations and focus on personal projects. But if you decide to go this route, the king would have to publish a special amendment. the children’s parents may also choose not to join the bonds.

Prince Charles makes first speech as king

Just 34 minutes after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Charles has already made his first pronouncement as king. On the Family Twitter, the monarch was introduced as “His Majesty the King” (understand how the line of succession to the throne in the British Royal Family is) and mourned the death of his mother.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a time of great sadness for me and all my family members. We deeply regret the passing of a dear Sovereign and a beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt across the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.“, he wrote.