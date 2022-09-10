Decoupled ending explained: Are Michael and Colin back together? (spoilers)

Neil Patrick Harris is back in the Netflix original comedy series decoupled as Michael, who is back to single life after being dumped by his 17-year-old boyfriend. There!

Throughout the show’s first season, Michael tries to make sense of being single for the first time in nearly two decades and what went wrong in their relationship. Part of the search for that closure is finding yourself in your mid-40s in the New York dating scene.

decoupled ends its eight-episode season with two major cliffhangers, one of which could put Michael’s romantic future back to square one. The other cliffhanger revolves around Suzanne (Tisha Campbell) and the father of her child. Who could he be?!

Warning: spoilers ahead of the season finale of decoupled.

Will Michael and Colin get back together in Uncoupled?

At the end of the season decoupled, Michael and his friends attend the Jonathans’ wedding, where Michael and Colin come face to face for the first time since meeting at their parents’ house. Although it’s inevitably tense, the exes dance together and seem to squash their problems.

The marriage gives Michael a new chance for closure and acceptance of the circumstances surrounding his breakup with Colin. However, when he returns home from the wedding, he is surprised by an unannounced guest: Colin.

Back at the house he shared with Michael, Colin reappears and tells Michael he made a mistake leaving him. The shock on Michael’s face says it all as he realizes Colin wants him back. It’s everything he wanted at first, but now it’s happened too much.

It’s unclear how Michael will respond to Colin’s admission, but we can’t imagine he would be eager to get back the man who broke his heart into a million pieces and didn’t stick around to tell him why. While we could see Michael and Colin giving it another go, now doesn’t feel like the right time for us to get back together.

Who is Kai’s father in Uncoupled?

At first decoupled, Suzanne claims that Kai’s father was one of three men she met while traveling in Europe. (Claire, played by Marcia Gay Harden, jokes that her life is like Hi mommy!)

In the season finale, Suzanne learns that Kai found her father through a DNA testing service and plans to meet him at a restaurant. She is surprised that her son knows his father, as it has always been the two of them, but she is relieved when he chooses not to continue with the meeting.

After the wedding, Suzanne decides to stop at the restaurant Kai was planning to meet with his father and peeks through the window. She’s surprised at who she sees, but here’s the kicker: We can’t see who he is! Could he be someone we know?

Either Kai’s father is actually someone Suzanne met while traveling abroad, or it’s someone she didn’t realize could be the father. What if Kai’s dad is Colin or Billy or the bisexual Italian businessman Michael slept with?! We need an answer to the cliffhanger!

Do you think Michael and Colin should get back together? Who do you think could be Kai’s father? Hang up in the comments and keep your fingers crossed for decoupled season 2 on Netflix!