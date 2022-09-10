Director reveals crazy story for next movie

Thor: Love and Thunderthe 4th solo movie of Marvel’s mighty hero, didn’t exactly end up being the most successful or best-received adventure in the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth.

The film ended up dividing both the opinion of the fans and the critics, and ended up making the plans for it uncertain. Thor 5or at least a fifth film with the return of Taika Waititi, director of both Ragnarok how much love and thunder.

This 4th adventure even prepares the ground and gives very obvious clues as to what we can expect from an eventual Thor 5, which has yet to be confirmed by Marvel. But in an interview for BBCTaika toyed with the possibility of a pretty crazy idea:

“It has to be ‘Thor 5: Learning to Drive.’ Like Back to School with Rodney Dangerfield, but with Thor learning to drive. I think if there’s going to be a fifth movie, you have to take all the zeros out of the budget. Make a movie for only six million dollars. We are just Thor on Earth. You could make at least half a billion dollars at the box office and spend less than eight million.”

The director is obviously joking, but he’s previously said he’d like to return for a new movie, as long as Chris Hemsworth is still playing the God of Thunder.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!