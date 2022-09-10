Discover the technologies offered by health plans for THIS year

Recently, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) decided to include five new technologies aimed at the treatment of ovarian and gynecological cancer in the List of Health Procedures and Events. In total, 10 procedures and 20 drugs have been added and will come into effect in 2022. Understand how the novelties can help.

Read more: Law passed that forces health plans to cover more treatments

New technologies in healthcare

The procedures to which health plan beneficiaries are entitled are included in the List of Health Procedures and Events. These processes are considered essential for the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of diseases. In this way, people can orient themselves and search for more data efficiently and safely, all with the aim of expanding access to information.

Newly announced developments include the levonorgestrel intrauterine delivery system (LNG-IUS), which is a device used to treat abnormal uterine bleeding; a genetic test for BRCA mutations, which is needed to determine which women qualify for cancer treatment with olaparib; in addition to a liver radioembolization, which is nothing more than a radiotherapy procedure used to treat liver cancer.

Other new procedures have been added for two types of female cancer

The inhibitor olaparib has been included for two different types of cancer in women: treatment for adult patients with recurrent high-grade endometriosis or serous ovarian cancer who respond to platinum-based chemotherapy and for the care of adult patients with high-grade ovarian cancer. newly diagnosed grade, provided they are advanced and respond to first-line chemotherapy.

According to the ANS, the proposals for changing roles were submitted through an electronic form available on the official website of the ANS and discussed in the months of June and August. Two other suggested technologies were examined, but the results were unfavorable for inclusion in the Rol: an etonogestrel hormonal subdermal hormonal implant that targets contraception and liver radioembolization for cases of metastatic colorectal cancer.