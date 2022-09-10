Disney and Pixar announce movie and streaming releases. Check out!

Anaheim (USA) – Disney Studios and Pixar took advantage of the D23 Expo to reveal what’s to come, both in theaters and on streaming. The list includes movie sequels acclaimed by the public, but also some new live-action that promise to thrill fans of the classics.

First up is the movie Abracadabra 2, which will be available on Disney+ on September 30th. The production brings back actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as the original characters of the story, but in new adventures.

Another film that makes up the list of releases is Disenchanted. The sequel to 2007’s Enchanted opens on November 24. “Giselle is in a new position as a mother and is looking for her new place in the world. Not always in the best way, but with the best intentions,” said Amy Adams, who plays the protagonist. The streaming also brings Peter Pan & Wendy next year and will have Jude Law as Captain Hook.

In just a few months, The Little Mermaid hits theaters. The feature, which began production during the pandemic, is scheduled to premiere in May 2023. “We reimagined this film and went deeper”, assured director Rob Marsall.

Anyone who is passionate about the story of The Lion King will now know the origin of it all. Disney brings to theaters in 2024 the movie Mufasa, which will tell how Simba’s father came to power.

In the same year, the live-action Snow White hits the big screen. The film will have Rachel Zegler as the princess and actress Gal Gadot will play the role of the Evil Queen. But Disney has more promises for 2024! The year will also be the debut year of Inside Out 2, which will see Riley going through the different emotions of adolescence.

*The reporter traveled at the invitation of Disney