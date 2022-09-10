Disney announces animated film ″Wish″ to celebrate centenary in 2023

“Wish” is Disney’s next animated film, written to commemorate the company’s 2023 centenary, Walt Disney Animation Studios creative director Jennifer Lee announced this morning during the D23 Expo.

“How did the wishes begin?” asked Jennifer Lee, explaining that this question was the starting point for the creation of the film. The executive is co-writer along with Chris Buck, reviving the duo that made the two films “Frozen”.

